ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UH Basketball adds Serbian forward with three years of eligibility

By Hawai'i Athletics
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg6XF_0hBE7VQ400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUxGn_0hBE7VQ400

University of Hawai’i men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced the addition of Matija Svetozarević (MAW-tee-uh • svet-oh-zar-uh-vich) to the 2022-23 Rainbow Warriors roster. Svetozarević played the 2021-22 season at Portland and will have three years of eligibility.

The 6-8, 220-pound forward appeared in 23 games with one start as a true freshman for the Pilots last year. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while averaging nearly 10 minute per game.

Svetozarević is a native of Nis, Serbia. Prior to arriving in the United State he played club basketball for KK Dynamic’s U-19 squad, averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 games during the 2020-21 season. He also made a handful appearances for KK Dynamic’s senior club, which competes in the top basketball League in Serbia.

“Matija is a skilled forward who has an exciting combination of international and college basketball experience,” Ganot said. “His athleticism, size and shooting ability makes him a unique matchup that we can take advantage of on both ends of the court. We welcome Matija to our ‘ohana and look forward to the impact he’ll make on our program.”

Aside from his club experience, Svetozarević also competed internationally with the Serbian Junior National Team. He helped the U16 squad place fifth at the 2018 FIBA European Championships and was also a member of the U18 team.

Svetozarević is the fourth player and second Division I transfer to sign with the Rainbow Warriors. Guard Ryan Rapp, formerly of Washington State, is UH’s other incoming Division I transfer.

2022-23 Signees

Ryan Rapp | 6-5 | 190 | Guard | Melbourne, Australia | Washington State

Harry Rouhliadeff | 6-9 | 220 | Forward | Brisbane, Australia | Villanova College

Mor Seck | 7-0 | 230 | Center | Sokone, Senegal | Prolific Prep

Matija Svetozarević | 6-8 | 220 | Forward | Nis, Serbia | Portland

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Store owner blasts armed robber with shotgun, 3 arrested

A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in Norco early Sunday in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video. An employee who reached out to KTLA said the video shows a man armed with an assault-style rifle walk into the Norco Market at 816 Sixth Street around […]
NORCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Villanova#University Of Hawai I#Kk Dynamic#Ohana#Division
KHON2

Katherine Kealoha requests release from custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to District Court, Katherine Kealoha requested that she be released from custody for ineffective counsel. Citing new case law, Kealoha wrote that her appeal was not filed timely by her attorney, Earle Partington–whose hiring, Kealoha wrote, was for that exact intent. She stated that upon her arriving back in […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Man found guilty for manslaughter, DUI

The Honolulu Prosecuting Office announced that Puletua Wilson, a 29-year-old man was found guilty and charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to drunk driving and a crash that killed another passenger.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Don’t swim in fresh water with an open cut in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) – Have you ever heard of Leptospirosis? It’s a bacterial disease that impacts humans and animals in Hawaii. The disease occurs all over the world but is most common in warm climates. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, sweating, vomiting and pain behind the eyes.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Attorney says victim of sword attack just released from OCCC

The attorney for the man who's hand got cut off by a sword on July 22 said his client had just been released from jail. Meanwhile, his suspected attacker has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury. Jason Walker is charged with attempted murder. Court documents said he's an employee at 7-Eleven and was working when he got into an argument with the victim.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy