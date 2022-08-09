Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pdccourier.com
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
pdccourier.com
Sucker Shack offers fish in fun river setting
Robert and Deb Vavra stand next to the Sucker Shack, which opened at the Marquette marina last month. The restaurant has quickly gained a following for its Friday night catfish meal. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
pdccourier.com
‘River Town’ stories told in PdC documentary
This photo of clammers in Prairie du Chien is one of many historical photos featured in the film. The men and year are unknown.
pdccourier.com
Nicholas J. Dietz
Nicholas J. Dietz passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born in May of 1945 in Postville. The world has been less bright since Nicholas J. Dietz left it behind. Gone, but certainly not forgotten, are all the stories he used to tell, the “inventions” he came up with, and the projects he was always working on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdccourier.com
Families need to apply for free and reduced meals again
Area school districts received free meals for everyone from March of 2020 to June 30, 2021 due to the pandemic. Beginning this school year, however, the meals program is going back to its original format and families will once again need to fill out an application. “We have opened up...
pdccourier.com
Scott A. Larson
Scott A. Larson, 59, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Little Falls, Minn., on June 6, 1963, the son of Gary and Ruth (Lynch) Larson. He grew up in Gays Mills, and attended North Crawford High School where he graduated with the class of 1981. Scott then served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He traveled the country working construction and operating heavy machinery. Scott married Debbie Fletcher and, to this union, three children were born. Scott was later married to Laura Halverson but then divorced. Scott loved hunting and fishing and helped mentor his nephews and other young hunters partaking in youth hunts. He was so very proud to have achieved his seven-year anniversary of sobriety. He loved spending time on the Kickapoo River in the woods and with his family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
pdccourier.com
Robert R. Wolf
Robert R. Wolf, 90, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home. Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Visitation was held before services at the church. Military honors were accorded. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert...
pdccourier.com
Dorothy M. Degenhardt
Dorothy M. Degenhardt, 86, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Prairie du Chien on Sept. 21, 1935, the daughter of Albert “Doc” and Mary (Valley) Crawford. Dorothy married Edward “Ralph” Degenhardt on Jan. 21, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien and, together, they raised their family in Prairie du Chien. She worked as a nurse at the General Hospital in Prairie du Chien, as well as Ben Franklin and the 3M Company before going to work at Miniature Precision Components until retirement. She loved playing bingo, sometimes playing five days a week with her husband Ralph. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends on Thursday nights and loved to read a good book. Dorothy loved her family and believed that when you love someone, hug them. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death on July 29, 2006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
A 9-1-1 call came in to the local law enforcement center shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 13, reporting a woman was screaming for help as she was clinging to a branch of a downed tree in the Upper Iowa River near the 5th Ave Bridge. Decorah Police, Decorah Fire and Rescue, as well as First Responders and Winneshiek Medical Ambulance services were dispatched to the area. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that people passing by the area, who heard the screaming assisted the woman from the river. They were unable to locate a 10-year-old child and a second adult who had been tubing with the woman. It was believed that they continued down the river within their inner tubes. Officers and fire personnel quickly located the child and second adult and assisted them from the river a short distance away. They were still in their inner tubes.
Comments / 0