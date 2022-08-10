Read full article on original website
BCA identifies four deputies involved in Otsego shooting
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified all four officers involved in the Otsego shooting that killed 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen Sunday. Wright County deputies Patrick Mabusth, Mark Voss, Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins were identified in a statement from the Minnesota BCA Wednesday.
