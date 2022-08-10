The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified all four officers involved in the Otsego shooting that killed 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen Sunday. Wright County deputies Patrick Mabusth, Mark Voss, Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins were identified in a statement from the Minnesota BCA Wednesday.

