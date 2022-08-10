ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash

BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
KGET

2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
KGET

Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
HeySoCal

Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve

ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
Bakersfield Now

Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
KGET

Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
L.A. Weekly

Jose Jesus Macias Killed in Traffic Collision near State Road [Bakersfield, CA]

Man Pronounced Dead after Colliding with Parked Semi-Truck on Highway 99. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 5:00 a.m. near State Road on Highway 99. According to reports, Macias was driving a Nissan northbound on Highway 99 near Olive Drive. For reasons currently unknown, the Nissan veered off the road and went through a perimeter fence. It then came to a stop after striking the back of a parked big rig.
KGET

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
KGET

Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
