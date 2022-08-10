Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash in South Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield.
Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman driving on US Highway 50 dies in crash on curve
ELKO – A California woman died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50. Nevada State Police troopers were called shortly before 4 p.m. July 30 to the scene about 25 miles east of Austin. Jessica Freeman, 36, of Bakersfield was driving west in a Lincoln sedan when the...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Pearl Street [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 12, 2022) – Monday morning, a male bicyclist lost his life in a hit-and-run collision in an alley near Pearl Street. The incident occurred on August 1st, at around 7:55 a.m., at the 1200 block of Pearl Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, a bicyclist...
Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
L.A. Weekly
Jose Jesus Macias Killed in Traffic Collision near State Road [Bakersfield, CA]
Man Pronounced Dead after Colliding with Parked Semi-Truck on Highway 99. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 5:00 a.m. near State Road on Highway 99. According to reports, Macias was driving a Nissan northbound on Highway 99 near Olive Drive. For reasons currently unknown, the Nissan veered off the road and went through a perimeter fence. It then came to a stop after striking the back of a parked big rig.
2news.com
State Police investigating crash that killed California woman in Lander County
Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a California Woman in Lander County last month. On Saturday July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:56 P.M., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on US-50, near mile marker 49 in Lander County.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
