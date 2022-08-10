Read full article on original website
Related
300 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi-generational family that still occupies, just celebrated its 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Piece of History on Display in Montgomery, New York
We can all admit that we've seen some pretty funny things here in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's statues to signs and most importantly, random things that just pass us by, it's never a dull moment. Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s so it's no surprise...
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget Blindsided, I’ve Been ‘Bricksided’ by Mason Work in the Hudson Valley
It's been the topic of a lot of conversations lately here in the Hudson Valley, the construction of various roundabouts in the area, and the lack of knowledge by motorists on how to properly navigate said roundabouts. A few weeks back we learned that a new roundabout or traffic circle...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good
Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0