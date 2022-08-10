ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
TARRYTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today

I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good

Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

