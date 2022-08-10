ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). A fourth shooting victim was reported later Sunday morning. The four shootings occurred in a...
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
fox8live.com

Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street. Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
fox8live.com

Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Zoe Berger Hall. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a...
