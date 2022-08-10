Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, and a fourth on Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). A fourth shooting victim was reported later Sunday morning. The four shootings occurred in a...
fox8live.com
Barricaded Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help, as sheriff refuses to discuss jail standoff with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of inmates barricaded inside the Orleans Justice Center pleaded for food, medicine and help from behind a screened window Sunday (Aug. 14), while protesting what they called “inhumane” conditions inside the parish jail. “We haven’t eaten since Thursday,” one inmate yelled. Another...
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
WDSU
Constable: Officer who allegedly witnessed French Quarter rape, not NOPD but a deputy constable
NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Shorty, the elected Constable of Second City Court in Algiers confirms that the law enforcement officer who allegedly was told about a rape happening in the French Quarter and didn’t immediately respond is one of his deputies. A Second City Court deputy. Shorty is...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City
A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
A Slidell man was sentenced to 30 years after two sisters were killed in a three-vehicle accident back in February 2020.
fox8live.com
Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street. Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
fox8live.com
Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Zoe Berger Hall. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a...
