Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
montanarightnow.com
Insider Look at the Fighting Saints Starting Quarterback
Helena- Jack Prka or sunshine, as they called him in high-school, is a standout product from Coeur d'Alene Idaho. Prka won over the starting job for the fighting saints as a freshman last year, just three games into the season. For most incoming freshman, the stage might have been too big, the lights maybe too bright, but not for Prka though. He led the saints to a five and two record to finish the season. Throwing for over thirteen hundred yards and thirteen touchdowns, ranking him fourth in the frontier conference, while playing just seven total games. Heading into his second year as the fighting saints starting quarterback, Prka knows a year of experience is big for the growth of this team.
montanarightnow.com
Butte High football returns at the stroke of midnight with excitement and experience
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the clock struck midnight on Friday morning in the Mining City, Cinderella was nowhere to be found, but the Butte High Bulldogs were out in full force for the official start of the new high school football season. The midnight practice is Butte High's preferred way...
montanarightnow.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
'We’re ready to play a football game': Carroll holds second preseason scrimmage
HELENA — There’s no shortage of physicality present on the football fields at Carroll College, and on Saturday, the first- and second-team units got an opportunity to showcase that. The Saints’ scrimmage, the team’s second of fall camp, began around 10:15 a.m. inside Nelson Stadium but a thunderstorm...
montanarightnow.com
Helena Bengals Back on the Field with First Year Head Coach Dane Broadhead
Helena- We are here at Helena High School at Fiske field, for one of my favorite part of summer football camp, two a days. A lot of questions rising about the Helena High School Bengal's after a very successful season, questions that are being answered from day one of two a days. With a little segment that we like to call, three and out.
montanarightnow.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
montanarightnow.com
An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus
BUTTE, Mont. - It's well-known that no place in the country celebrates its Irish heritage quite like the Mining City. But St. Patrick's Day isn't the only time of year that you can find Uptown painted shamrock green. Every August, the Original Mineyard on Main Street packs with people from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
Comments / 0