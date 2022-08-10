Helena- Jack Prka or sunshine, as they called him in high-school, is a standout product from Coeur d'Alene Idaho. Prka won over the starting job for the fighting saints as a freshman last year, just three games into the season. For most incoming freshman, the stage might have been too big, the lights maybe too bright, but not for Prka though. He led the saints to a five and two record to finish the season. Throwing for over thirteen hundred yards and thirteen touchdowns, ranking him fourth in the frontier conference, while playing just seven total games. Heading into his second year as the fighting saints starting quarterback, Prka knows a year of experience is big for the growth of this team.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO