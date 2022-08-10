Read full article on original website
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Is Returning to Theaters Later This Month
In anticipation for the debut of Lucasfilm‘s upcoming new prequel series Andor, Disney is re-releasing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in IMAX. The 2016 film is hitting IMAX theaters across the U.S. and is slated to give an exclusive look at the new Disney+ series to audiences. The re-release will give fans a chance to rewatch the film and experience Diego Luna once again on the big screens before he reprises his role of Cassian Andor for the streamer. The new Andor series is set five years before the events of Rogue One, telling the story of how the rebellion came about. Disney calls the series a spy thriller, focusing on the return of Diego Luna to the franchise. The series will also see familiar faces like Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker reprise their roles as Mon Motha and Saw Gerrera respectively.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" Visual Qualifies for Oscars Consideration
Kendrick Lamar‘s visual for “We Cry Together” has qualified for an Oscar consideration under the Best Live Action Short Film category. According to reports, the six-minute film, which stars K-Dot and Zola’s Taylour Paige as a quarreling couple, played in West Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater from June 3 to June 9, allowing it to receive an Oscar nomination. pgLang and Dave Free played one screening of the short film in the main 180-seat theater per day, with security collecting the phones of the movie-goers — most of whom were family and friends, but around 20 members of the general public were allowed to purchase tickets to each screening.
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Renewed for Volume 4
Following the success of Season 3, Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Love, Death + Robots has officially been renewed for Volume 4. The news comes as the Oscar-winning director Alberto Mielgo was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his Vol. 3 short, Jibaro, last week. Two more Primetime Emmy Awards are currently pending for the show.
Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has Officially Landed on Netflix
After the official news that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would come to an end with the eighth and final season announced in February 2021, the beloved sitcom that follows a precinct in Brooklyn has finally landed on Netflix. The final season of the American sitcom premiered on August 21, 2021 and now,...
Rod Wave's 'Beautiful Mind' and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Traumazine' Projected for No. 1 and 2 Debuts
Rod Wave and Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest albums, Beautiful Mind and Traumazine, are expected to have strong debuts on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, Wave’s Beautiful Mind is set to open at No. 1 with an estimated first-week total of 120,000 to 140,000 units, including audio streams surpassing 150 million. Meanwhile Traumazine, the Houston Hottie’s final album with 1501 Certified — the label with whom she has been having legal trouble with — will debut at No. 2 with 40,000 to 50,000 units.
Jessie Reyez Announces New Album 'Yessie' and Shares New Track "Mutual Friend"
Jessie Reyez has delivered a new single, dubbed “Mutual Friend,” along with the release date for her forthcoming album Yessie. The Colombian-Canadian artist appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the new track, which also arrives with a Peter Huang-directed music video. The visual opens with...
Roc Marciano and The Alchemist Deliver New Track and Video "Deja Vu"
Hot on the heels of announcing their upcoming collaborative record The Elephant Man’s Bones, The Alchemist and Roc Marciano have popped up with a new track and video “Deja Vu.”. The single, which clocks in just under three minutes, sees Marciano deliver clean verses atop The Alchemist’s piano-controlled...
PinkPantheress Drops New Track “Picture in my mind” With Sam Gellaitry
Pop breakout star PinkPantheress has released a new track titled “Picture in my mind” with Sam Gellaitry. In her usual fashion of posting snippets of unreleased tracks, the UK-born singer/songwriter teased the track via Tiktok. Since then, anxious fans flocked to YouTube to listen to looped snippets of the upbeat song. But after nearly eight months, the energetic track is finally here and with production from dance/electronic producer Sam Gellaitry no less.
Tyga, Jhené Aiko and Pop Smoke Connect on New Track and Video "Sunshine"
It’s been a busy 2022 for Tyga as he has performed across the world, dropped music videos and released the controversial Wavy Baby sneaker with MSCHF that ended up going to court. Now, the American rapper has teamed up with Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke for a new track titled “Sunshine.” This marks the first time that Tyga has worked with Aiko and the second time with Pop Smoke.
DC Entertainment Confirms "Mutiple" James Gunn Projects Are Moving Forward
In the past few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s shakeup with DC Entertainment projects have caused great confusion amongst fans and those internally. It is now unclear to the public what projects will continue since the newly formed company has shown that it is capable of shelving projects including Batgirl. While the studio has now declared that a new 10-year plan is currently in development for the DC Extended Universe. According to the Hollywood Reporter to the announcement, Warner had suggested that films based on Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock expected in the next few years.” However, with production and development currently slowed at the studio, there does not appear to be much sign of moving forward with these features.
THROUGH THE LENS: NADIA LEE COHEN
Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Nadia Lee Cohen is not a pragmatist, nor does she use words like ‘magic’...
Kehlani Joins Babyface on Fresh 'Girls Night Out' Track "Seamless"
Kehlani has joined forces with Babyface for a new track dubbed “Seamless,” off the latter artist’s forthcoming project Girls Night Out. The duo wrote the track in collaboration with The Rascals, who produced in collaboration with Babyface. The twelve-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a video of his studio sessions with Kehlani, confirming that the single was recorded in April of last year.
'John Wick 4' Will Be the Longest Film in the Franchise So Far
In a recent interview with Collider, John Wick director Chad Stahelski revealed that the highly-anticipated John Wick 4 film will be the longest movie in the whole series. With John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum being the longest film so far at two hours and twelve minutes, the upcoming movie is expected to exceed the 131-minute mark, though reportedly not by too much.
