Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
mmanews.com
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
mmanews.com
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi Results & Highlights
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi takes place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. Tonight’s main event will feature welterweights Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) battling it out. Gracie is currently...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
mmanews.com
UFC San Diego Results & Highlights: Vera KOs Cruz
UFC San Diego took place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr took on David Onama in a featherweight bout.
mmanews.com
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
mmanews.com
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Gerald Meerschaert Submits Bruno Silva At UFC San Diego
Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Silva with a nasty left hook right followed by an impressive guillotine!. Opening the main card of UFC San Diego, Gerald Meerschaert displayed sublime patience and timing, as he caught the -300 favorite Silva. Following the left hook that folded Silva, Meerschaert wrapped up Silva’s neck in a tight guillotine to secure the tap.
mmanews.com
City of Milwaukee Names August 12th ‘Anthony Pettis Day’
August 12th is now a holiday for mixed martial arts fans in Milwaukee, as the city has now declared this a day to celebrate former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Pettis has been more than a local star for Milwaukee, WI, where he was born and raised, as he has worked to help with his community and give back as he has grown through the sport. Now it seems that they have decided to give back and reward him for the generosity that he has shown over the years.
mmanews.com
Sonnen Backs Peña Over Shevchenko For Nunes Trilogy
Former MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña makes sense. At UFC 277, Peña was looking to repeat a feat that she achieved seven months earlier at 2021’s final pay-per-view. But while she had her hand raised back then after one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history, there was to be no second installment of the Spokane native’s GOAT-slaying chronicles in Dallas on July 30.
mmanews.com
Watch: The Top Finishes From UFC San Diego Fighters (Preview)
UFC San Diego takes place live tonight, and what better way to get keyed up for the night of action than to check out some of the best finishes from tonight’s fighters!. Tonight at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera will finally get the fight he long called for when he faces Dominick Cruz in the main event. Vera and Cruz came face to face earlier this week ahead of their bout, and you can see what was said between the two right here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can get all caught up here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: Michael Bisping Hypes Leon Edwards Ahead Of UFC 278 Headliner
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has delivered a motivational message to compatriot Leon Edwards ahead of his title challenge at UFC 278. On August 20, Edwards will enter the Octagon in Utah looking to become the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. Having earned a shot at gold with a 10-fight unbeaten run that dates back to 2016, “Rocky” will meet the man against whom it all began once more.
mmanews.com
UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses
UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances. The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.
mmanews.com
Anthony Smith: UFC Fighters Are Not Always Welcome At Hospitals
UFC fighter Anthony Smith recalls a time when he did not feel welcome at a hospital. A UFC fighter’s life is filled with injuries. That is a big part of the job. It takes a special kind of person to get beat up for a living and keep coming back for more.
mmanews.com
Dana White Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Apology With A Caveat
UFC President Dana White is happy to squash his beef with Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya but doesn’t plan on rekindling their friendship. De La Hoya recently alluded to wanting to sit down with White to have a one-on-one conversation and apologize for their squabbles over the years. Once friends and to an extent, business partners, De La Hoya and White have fallen out over the years and have aimed personal attacks at each other.
mmanews.com
Watch: Helwani Gives White A Lesson In Promoting Bo Nickal
Ariel Helwani was as perplexed as most were when top prospect Bo Nickal wasn’t signed to a contract following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Nickal defeated Zach Borrego in just about a minute of action during the most recent showing of DWCS on Tuesday night. He showed off his stellar ground game and submitted Borrego with a rear-naked choke for just his second professional win.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Quinlan’s Wild KO At UFC San Diego
Josh Quinlan’s UFC tenure got off to a rocky start after testing positive for a steroid metabolite, but he got back into good graces with a wild debut. Quinlan and Jason Witt fought on the prelims of UFC San Diego on Saturday. It was a matchup that was supposed to take place at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend but had to be pushed back after Quinlan wasn’t cleared to fight following his positive test.
Comments / 0