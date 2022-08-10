Read full article on original website
Nike Adds the Air Force 1 Low "We Are Familia" to the Día de Muertos Collection
Nike is prepping its Día de Muertos collection with the inclusion of the brand new Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia.”. The warm-toned iteration is crafted with a canvas base, suede overlays and leather detailing by the heel, dipped in a sharp hue of clay brown. Fuzzy chenille panel swooshes in yellow and green create the ideal contrast, along with the “We Are Familia” tongue logo patch in colors of red, yellow and blue and the red.
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
Eastpak Rejoins UNDERCOVER for Bag Collection
Legendary Japanese designer Jun Takahashi and his iconic label UNDERCOVER have reconnected with prominent American backpack brand Eastpak for a range of bags. The duo have an extensive collaborative history which has included Kubrick-inspired bags in 2018 and an Autumn/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Now, the pairing reunites to outfit three bag types with UNDERCOVER’s “Chaos/Balance” theme.
VICTOR Joins the Straw Hats for Full 'One Piece' Badminton Collection
Taiwan’s VICTOR has just released a full badminton collection with the ONE PIECE manga franchise. Creating each piece themed on the Straw Hat Crew, the 21-piece collection sees everything from rackets, shoes, and bags. For rackets, Zoro’s Three Sword Style was referenced to create the Enma, Wado Ichimonji, and...
Seven by Seven Layers up for the Colder Months Ahead in FW22 Lookbook
We may be in the heat of summer, but fall is right around the corner. Although it may be agonizing to see layering goods while many of us sit in a puddle of our own sweat, Seven by Seven’s Fall/Winter ‘22 lookbook is certainly worth getting excited about.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
ENDYMA's Helmut Lang Archive Is Coming to ANDREAS MURKUDIS
ENDYMA is the world’s largest Helmut Lang archive collector, and now its biggest presentation of vintage Helmut Lang pieces from 1986 to 2005 is heading to one of Berlin’s leading multi-brand retailers, ANDREAS MURKUDIS. Commencing this month, a curated selection will be available to buy from the collector...
Official Images of Nike Air Trainer 1 "Tokyo 2003"
Has unveiled its latest special edition of the Air Trainer 1. Arriving in a timeless color scheme of black, white, and purple, the shoe pays homage to the Japanese culture in its new “Tokyo 2003” colorway. The special iteration comes dressed in the primary black and white tones...
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
A True "Reverse Panda" Nike Dunk Low Is on the Way
While fans of the Dunk may feel the model has been overdone in recent years as demand has peaked, it’s hard to argue that there’s ever been a better time to grab a pair. Between the various in-house designs and collaborations Nike has released, there’s a Dunk for everyone. Now, the incredibly popular grayscale “Panda” colorway has been properly inverted with the Dunk Low “Reverse Panda.”
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
Nike Dunk Low Arrives in New White, Black and Blue Colorway
Continues to expand its Dunk Low line-up for the upcoming Fall season with the release of an all-new colorway. The shoe takes inspiration from classic hues, arriving in a trio mixture of white, black and blue. The new iteration is constructed with a white tumbled leather base, tongues and Swooshes and contrasting black overlays. Detailing the shoe ware electric blue highlights that are seen on the laces, linings, and the rubber outsole while the shoe sits atop a white midsole to round out the design.
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Beetroot"
As continues to deliver a steady influx of Dunk Low releases, renditions with a darkened build have been making their way onto launch calendars globally. The Swoosh’s latest addition sees a fall-ready approach delivered in a palette of rich red tones. The Nike Dunk Low “Beetroot” features an all-leather...
Candice and Darren Romanelli Create Collections Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary
Creative couple Candice and Darren Romanelli are marking a milestone since their nuptials in a new show named “Wedding Anniversary”, which has seen the pair create pieces that are informed by one another styles. Taking place at Friedman Benda‘s gallery space in Los Angeles, the show features a...
MARKET and Havaianas Collide for Thermo-Reactive Flip Flops
Following its collaboration with My Chemical Romance, the Los Angeles-based streetwear label MARKET partners with Brazilian flip-flop label Havaianas for an exclusive capsule featuring the very first thermo-reactive sandals. For the collaboration, MARKET brings its distinct spirit to Havaianas’ popular Top and Tradi Zori models. Both slippers are given...
Nike Debuts Two New Nike Air Force 1 "Moving Company" Silhouettes
Developing a functional aesthic is a new Nike Air Force 1 “Moving Company” line featuring retro branding and a clean utility-focused aesthetic. Marking the debut of the new series are low-top pairs in black and high-tops in beige. The Nike Air Force 1 Lows feature white contrast stitching...
Air Jordan 1 Mid Split Has Surfaced in Blue and White
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another Air Jordan 1 Mid Split colorway. This time, the shoe has arrived in mixed tri-tone hue of French Blue, Black and White. The pair is constructed in an all-leather upper and features nylon tongues that showcase a split, patchwork Jumpman design with the “Air” logo on the tag. The shoes are divided down the middle and split in white and blue, while the panels and the Swoosh branding appear in black. The shoe sits atop a sail midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
