wfsu.org
HD6 GOP candidate Brian Clowdus knocks on thousands of doors in Bay County, runs as 'political outsider'
In downtown Panama City, 20 volunteers for Florida House candidate Brian Clowdus’ campaign gathered at his headquarters on a Saturday morning in late July before heading out in what felt like over a hundred-degree temperatures. Their goal? To connect with voters in the solid Red county. Clowdus didn’t start his campaign with name recognition. And he’s had to rely on door knocking and his ties with members of the local GOP to get his message across to voters.
August 12, 2022
Florida is expected to put new goals in place tomorrow (Tuesday) to transition the state to 100 percent renewable energy by 20-50. The change comes after about 200 young activists called out state leaders for ignoring a mandate to have this kind of transition already in place. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green introduces us to one of those activists.
