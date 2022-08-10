In downtown Panama City, 20 volunteers for Florida House candidate Brian Clowdus’ campaign gathered at his headquarters on a Saturday morning in late July before heading out in what felt like over a hundred-degree temperatures. Their goal? To connect with voters in the solid Red county. Clowdus didn’t start his campaign with name recognition. And he’s had to rely on door knocking and his ties with members of the local GOP to get his message across to voters.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO