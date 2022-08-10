KCK School Board votes to build a much-needed new downtown public library
Readers, music lovers, computer geeks and anyone else who loves public libraries have reason to rejoice after the KCK School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward to build a new main branch of its public library.
The school board, which owns and operates the city's library system, voted 5-2 in favor of the proposal.
J.D. Rios, a longtime community activist and former office holder, gave an emotional plea about the need for a top notch library for the city's diverse mix of residents.
Rios pointed out Johnson County has built 4 new libraries and Olathe recently finished a new state-of-the art library and is building a new downtown library.
He said the Board of Education voted in 2014 to set aside money raised from a levy increase to go toward building a new main branch library.
That fund now has $20 million dollars, but the new library is expected to cost as much as $60 million.
Funds from donors, foundations and other benefactors will be used to pay for the library.
No renderings of what a new library would look like were shown at Tuesday's meeting.
—
Comments / 0