hypebeast.com
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Force 1 Low "We Are Familia" to the Día de Muertos Collection
Nike is prepping its Día de Muertos collection with the inclusion of the brand new Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia.”. The warm-toned iteration is crafted with a canvas base, suede overlays and leather detailing by the heel, dipped in a sharp hue of clay brown. Fuzzy chenille panel swooshes in yellow and green create the ideal contrast, along with the “We Are Familia” tongue logo patch in colors of red, yellow and blue and the red.
hypebeast.com
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
hypebeast.com
Eastpak Rejoins UNDERCOVER for Bag Collection
Legendary Japanese designer Jun Takahashi and his iconic label UNDERCOVER have reconnected with prominent American backpack brand Eastpak for a range of bags. The duo have an extensive collaborative history which has included Kubrick-inspired bags in 2018 and an Autumn/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Now, the pairing reunites to outfit three bag types with UNDERCOVER’s “Chaos/Balance” theme.
hypebeast.com
Candice and Darren Romanelli Create Collections Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary
Creative couple Candice and Darren Romanelli are marking a milestone since their nuptials in a new show named “Wedding Anniversary”, which has seen the pair create pieces that are informed by one another styles. Taking place at Friedman Benda‘s gallery space in Los Angeles, the show features a...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses the Air Presto and Air Max 270 in "Triple Pink"
Following the release of fluorescent green “Tennis Ball” iterations earlier in May,. Sportswear now reveals “Triple Pink” takes on its Air Presto and Air Max 270 silhouettes. The upcoming pairs arrive in their signature forms and are dressed entirely in an eye-catching shade of bright pink.
hypebeast.com
ENDYMA's Helmut Lang Archive Is Coming to ANDREAS MURKUDIS
ENDYMA is the world’s largest Helmut Lang archive collector, and now its biggest presentation of vintage Helmut Lang pieces from 1986 to 2005 is heading to one of Berlin’s leading multi-brand retailers, ANDREAS MURKUDIS. Commencing this month, a curated selection will be available to buy from the collector...
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of Nike Air Trainer 1 "Tokyo 2003"
Has unveiled its latest special edition of the Air Trainer 1. Arriving in a timeless color scheme of black, white, and purple, the shoe pays homage to the Japanese culture in its new “Tokyo 2003” colorway. The special iteration comes dressed in the primary black and white tones...
hypebeast.com
Kkplus Celebrates Bobby Hill With its 'King of the Hill' Pop-Up
Despite ending on September 13, 2009, with 259 episodes and 13 seasons, King of the Hill has remained popular thanks to its unique place in the world of animated sitcoms. Outrageous yet relatable, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ creation for Fox captivated audiences with its understated sense of humor and sly subversiveness. In recent years, the show has reached a new height of popularity in Asia, thanks to beloved character, Bobby Hill.
hypebeast.com
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Renewed for Volume 4
Following the success of Season 3, Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Love, Death + Robots has officially been renewed for Volume 4. The news comes as the Oscar-winning director Alberto Mielgo was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his Vol. 3 short, Jibaro, last week. Two more Primetime Emmy Awards are currently pending for the show.
hypebeast.com
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
hypebeast.com
Phaidon Will Release an Updated Monograph on Ettore Sottsass
As the founder of the Memphis Milan movement, Ettore Sottsass believed that a designer should give equal importance to evoking the senses, as they do to functionality. Despite only operating from 1980 to 1987, Memphis has gained cult status amongst artists, designers and non-creatives alike — from the boxing ring bed once owned by the late-Karl Lagerfeld, to David Bowie’s £45,000 GBP Olivetti Valentine Typewriter.
hypebeast.com
Tickets for Studio Ghibli Theme Park Are Now on Sale
Studio Ghibli Park in Japan is gearing up for its grand opening later this Fall with the official release of tickets available for purchase. The theme park is located in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, which is just less than two hours away by train from the city of Kyoto. Coming in at approximately 17.5 acres, the park will feature three open areas and includes Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse. Visitors will be able to experience exhibits and artifacts from some of the studio’s most noteworthy films. The area will include a “Hill of Youth, which features an antique shop from Whisper of the Heart and recreated locations from The Cat Returns and Dondoko Forest from My Neighbor’s Totoro. This will also include a Totoro-themed playground.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"
Building on early imagery, we now have a closer look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom.” The latest addition to La Flame’s Cactus Jack x Nike collaborative lineup is currently expected to release sometime this holiday season. The Travis Scott x...
hypebeast.com
HyperX Announces Zedd as its New Global Brand Ambassador
HP Inc. gaming peripheral name, HyperX, recently announced Zedd as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Aside from serving as the world-renowned DJ, record producer, and songwriter’s official gaming audio and microphone supplier, the partnership will serve to connect gamers and music fans. The organic relationship built around Zedd’s passion...
hypebeast.com
PinkPantheress Drops New Track “Picture in my mind” With Sam Gellaitry
Pop breakout star PinkPantheress has released a new track titled “Picture in my mind” with Sam Gellaitry. In her usual fashion of posting snippets of unreleased tracks, the UK-born singer/songwriter teased the track via Tiktok. Since then, anxious fans flocked to YouTube to listen to looped snippets of the upbeat song. But after nearly eight months, the energetic track is finally here and with production from dance/electronic producer Sam Gellaitry no less.
