‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
‘Better Call Saul’: Why Did Chuck Kill Himself in Season 3?
Viewers were left stunned after Jimmy “Saul” McGill’s older brother Chuck made the sad decision to kill himself at the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series, “Better Call Saul.” Now, we’re diving into why he decided to end his life. As the...
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
7 details you may have missed on the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul'
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" had a few throwbacks to moments from early seasons of "Breaking Bad."
‘Better Call Saul’: The Surprising Character Who Could Make a Return
With only three episodes of Better Call Saul remaining, fans are speculating on familiar faces that might return before the series ends. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the series finale. Between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, these characters have been with us for 14 years. It’s been a phenomenal run.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 Teaser: Best Quality Vacuum Will Return in the Finale
The teaser for 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 13 suggests we'll see or hear about Best Quality Vacuum again in the finale.
‘Better Call Saul’: The Significance of Gene’s Mustache
Like most things in the Breaking Bad universe, Gene Takavic’s mustache has a much deeper meaning. While in hiding, Saul Goodman changes his identity to Gene Takavic in Better Call Saul. He wears a mustache when he changes into this character. The mustache serves as a mask, a bridge to his new identity from his old one.
‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode
This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Reacts To Kim’s Surprising Decision in Episode 9
Each episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 gets better and better, with more bombs dropping that lead up to Jimmy McGill’s conversion to Saul Goodman. The AMC TV series returned on Monday with a quieter but no less impactful episode. We saw Gus Fring dealing with the fallout of Lalo Salamanca’s death. And we witnessed Kim Wexler and Jimmy’s attempts to move on from Howard Hamlin’s murder in their home. They even attend Howard’s funeral, narrowly escaping after a confrontation with Howard’s widow, Cheryl. She suspects there was more to Howard’s death than suicide, but Kim and Jimmy convince her that his drug problem was real.
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Vince Gilligan on Kim’s Brush With ‘Breaking Bad’ and Setting the Finale Stage
Click here to read the full article. Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Waterworks,” Episode 12 of “Better Call Saul” now streaming on AMC+. It’s the episode of “Better Call Saul” that fans had been waiting to see, well, forever. The fate of Kim Wexler is finally explained in Monday night’s penultimate “Better Call Saul” episode, “Waterworks.” Through a flashback, we see Kim in Albuquerque during the “Breaking Bad” timeline — and she even interacts with Jesse Pinkman, who bums a cigarette and asks whether Saul Goodman is any good. “When I knew him, he was,” she tells...
‘Better Call Saul’: Kim Returns, So Does [SPOILER], and Saul Gets Violent
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 12th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Waterworks.” Kim Wexler is back! After she and Saul (Bob Odenkirk) had a shocking break-up three episodes ago, “Better Call Saul” fans have been going through a Wexler withdrawal. Luckily, all that changed on Monday night’s penultimate episode, and we got a lot of answers about where Kim (Rhea Seehorn) has been in the “Breaking Bad” and post-“Breaking Bad” worlds. The episode opens during the “Breaking Bad” timeline, where Saul is bouncing a stress ball against his...
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?
In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
How 'Breaking Bad' cooked up the addictive formula for 'Better Call Saul'
By spawning the acclaimed "Better Call Saul," "Breaking Bad" achieved a bit of spinoff immortality that eluded "Friends" ("Joey"), "MASH" ("AfterMASH") and "The Golden Girls" ("The Golden Palace"), among others. As the prequel nears its end, it's worth considering how the original series' Emmy-winning legacy cooked up one of the best TV offshoots since "Cheers" begat "Frasier."
