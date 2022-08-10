ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large

By Alonzo Small, Dina Bair
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTP8F_0hBE3Brw00

CHICAGO — Loved ones gathered on Tuesday to remember Aaliyah Newell, who authorities found dead in March during a wellness check, on what would have been her 48th birthday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vigil held on South Side for woman found beaten to death

Cheers of birthday wishes filled the air along with balloons released in celebration of Newell, who lost her life in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said Newell was found bound inside a Southside home just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 with blunt force trauma to the head.

The University of Illinois alum’s death was ruled a homicide but police have yet to catch her killer.

Friends devastated after woman found beaten to death inside South Side home

Those close to the victim say they will continue to keep her case in the public eye until justice is served. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 17

Joan Conway
4d ago

Lucky in death if not in life. God bless those who were close to her.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
cwbchicago.com

Drive-by shooter leaves 1 injured in Uptown, police say

A drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old man injured in Uptown on Saturday afternoon, but the victim does not appear to be the intended target. According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street when a bullet struck him in the shoulder around 2:50 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

6 dead, 34 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people are dead and 34 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least five of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy