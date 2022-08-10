Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley QB Michael Rostberg
Big Game James and Michael Rostberg met up to talk football before a Deacons practice this week. They discussed his team goals for the 2022 season and more!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Head Coach Jeremy Newton
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with West Fargo Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton. He previewed the Mustangs 2022 season and talked about the early leadership he's seen so far.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Linebacker Nick Renner
Nick Renner joined Big Game James to preview his senior season with the Mustangs. Nick also talked about a couple teammates he thinks will have a breakout season.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Valley City School Board will continue reciting pledge of allegiance
(Valley City, ND) -- The decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings is not affecting the Valley City Public School Board. School Superintendent Josh Johnson says the board will continue reciting the Pledge this upcoming school year and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Changes coming to Moorhead Schools busing
(Moorhead, MN) -- A warning for those who have children that take the bus to Moorhead Area Public Schools. Due to bus driver shortages, the Moorhead school board has finalized transportation changes for the 2022-23 school year. A brief summary of the changes are below:. Families living within 2 miles...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Payroll issues, irregularities found at Mayville State in audit
(Mayville, ND) -- Payroll issues and financial irregularities at Mayville State are being reported by a recent state audit. Findings released Thursday show the university reported more than 175-thousand dollars in overpayments to 15 employees. The auditor's office also found an additional ten-thousand dollars in overpayments to seven employees. Auditors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
8-12-22 What's On Your Mind Early Edition
14:36 - Craig Nelson - Division Chief of the Fargo Fire Department. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550.
Comments / 0