Becker County Board primary winners gearing up for Nov. 8 election
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County incumbent Commissioner Ben Grimsley came in first in the Becker County Board race for District 2, with challenger David Meyer coming in a solid second. Grimsley received 329 votes and Meyer received 284 votes in the Aug. 9 primary election, according to the Becker...
State of Minnesota District Court County
State of Minnesota District Court County of: Becker Judicial District: Seventh District Court File Number: 03-JV-22-1353 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Krystal Colleen Koehnen and Sean Chadbourne Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP-117) NOTICE TO: Krystal Colleen Koehnen, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403, on September 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren). Dated: August 8, 2022 BY: Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 (Aug. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 90131.
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Double O Seven Security PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 23936 Co Hwy 22, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Peplawn, Inc. Address: 23936 Co Hwy 22, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: G. Scott Piepkorn MAILING ADDRESS: Non Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: pep7pep7@gmail.com (Aug. 14 & 17, 2022) 90653.
Pine to Palm: Carson Skarperud plays for something bigger in final four run; Semifinal matches set for Sunday
DETROIT LAKES – If you walk along any of the 18 holes at the Detroit Country Club on Saturday during the Pine to Palm tournament, you will see a gallery of spectators following each group of golfers. For 17-year-old Carson Skarperud, playing for the people behind him means a little more this year.
Pillow-cleaning fundraiser at Detroit Lakes Methodist Church Aug. 24
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church is holding an unusual new fundraiser – pillow cleaning. Feather pillows and down pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed, with new ticking (fabric covers) of the customer’s choice. Crushed foam pillows can be cleaned and polyester...
Pine to Palm: Detroit Lakes' Lane knocks off defending champ, Berger and Nelson cruise to round of 16
DETROIT LAKES – There will be a new champion crowned on Sunday at the conclusion of the 90th Pine to Palm golf tournament. Detroit Lakes’ Tanner Lane upset top-seeded and defending champion, Nate Adams, on Thursday in the second round of Championship Division match play. Lane beat the North Dakota State University golfer 2-1 with a one-under-par back nine.
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 14-24
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Construction projects linking Holmes Theatre, new Becker County Museum nearing final stages
DETROIT LAKES — Construction of the new, 30,000 square foot Becker County Museum is expected to be complete within the next couple of months, according to its executive director, Becky Mitchell. "We're slated to take ownership (of the building) in October," Mitchell said, "but we probably won't reopen until...
Pine to Palm: Championship matches set in Senior, Super Senior and Mid-Am Divisions
DETROIT LAKES – Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions have their championship matches set for Sunday morning. Michael Melhus is going for a second consecutive Mid-Am championship after beating fourth-seeded Tyler Nelson 5-4. He will take on 11th-seeded Jeff Bernstrom, who knocked off second-seeded Perry Piatz on Saturday afternoon.
Man injured in pickup-Jeep crash near Pelican Rapids
A Little Falls man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Pelican Rapids. Nathaniel James Becker, 19, of Little Falls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck,...
August 14th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOA
August 14th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on August 30th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Matthew J Eaton 1626 Ash Place West Fargo, ND 58078 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to rebuild a water-oriented accessory structure to be the same dimensions of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) square feet, but to be moved from the current setback of six (6) feet to twenty-five (25) feet from the OHW, deviating from the allowable one-hundred and twenty (120) square feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.1024.000; Section 34 Township 138; Range 043; SHERBROOKE BEACH LOT 13. Project Location: The property is located at 10310 Sherbrooke Beach Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (Aug. 14, 2022) 90734.
Pine to Palm: Adams staves off upset scare, Lane knocks off Justesen in local Championship Division battle
DETROIT LAKES – After two days of qualifying, the Championship Division kicked off its match play on Thursday with the round of 64. While some matchups were decided convincingly, others played out as advertised. From upsets to playoff holes, here’s a look at the highlights from the Championship Division after round one.
Pine to Palm: Schommer, Spriggs survive upset scares in Senior Division
DETROIT LAKES – Defending Senior Division champion Bill Schommer has been given a run for his money through two rounds of match play. After narrowly beating 32nd-seeded Dan Drenth in 19 holes on Thursday, Schommer needed all 18 holes to beat 17th-seeded John Jenson 1-up. The medalist and second seed in the field, Kent Spriggs, survived his first two rounds in the same fashion. He knocked off 15th-seeded Colin Bork in a playoff hole after winning a 1-up match against 31st-seeded Kieth Aasen a day earlier.
Wolf Lake's 39th Harvest Festival is Aug. 19-20
WOLF LAKE — The 39th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19, with a pageant to determine the new Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss Wolf Lake, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Hall. Candidates include Hana Isola, Ailey Yliniemi, Anna-Mae DeGroat, Hanna Beck,...
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
Darlene Uselman
Feb. 9, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2022. FRAZEE, Minn. - Darlene Uselman, 76, Perham, Minn., formerly Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Frazee Care Center. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee.
