Tenants seek answers over flood damage in Breckenridge Hills
More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.
starvedrock.media
A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
KMOV
Volunteers help Central West End bookstore in flood recovery and clean-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Central West End bookstore Left Bank Books is recovering from the damage of the historic flooding seen in St. Louis weeks ago. On Sunday, volunteers helped with clean-up. Left Bank Books assistant manager Amber Norris says the shop experienced flooding not once, but twice. “We...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A bit more warm and humid today
Upper 80s and a little more humid Sunday. Rain comes in Monday night and sticks around all day Tuesday.
557 area code has been activated in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The St. Louis area has been home to the 314 area code and now has a second one added to the list. The 314 area code serves many St. Louis...
Final report on Bridgeton Landfill released, residents say area still not stable
BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the final report on the Bridgeton Landfill which is inside the West Lake Landfill Site off St. Charles Rock Road. It was a dumpsite for radioactive material following World War II and in 2010, a fire broke...
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
KMOV
Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
KMOV
Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
Missouri American Water invests $5 million to replace 1930s water mains in Affton
AFFTON — Missouri American Water announced that it will replace aging water mains in Affton starting later this year. The project will cost $5 million to replace the 90-year-old pipes. The water main is nearly 8,000 feet, which is approximately 1.5 miles. The company is upgrading the aging cast-iron...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
What residents need to know about the smoke following the Metro East fire
ST. LOUIS — A shelter-in-place order was lifted in the areas around the large fire that consumed a recycling factory in Madison, Illinois, Wednesday. The fire was contained, but hot spots were still flaring up, continuing to create smoke for the area Thursday afternoon. The Madison County Emergency Management...
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
KSDK
New area code for St. Louis now in effect
If you live in the 314, now you also live in the 557. The new area code went into effect Friday morning.
Big Bend bridge over I-44 to reopen Monday
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — After months of being closed, the bridge that allows traffic to travel over Interstate 44 on Big Bend Road will reopen Monday. MoDOT said construction crews would reopen one lane in both directions on the bridge as well as the lanes to turn left onto I-44 before evening rush hour traffic, weather permitting.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
constructforstl.org
Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge
Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
