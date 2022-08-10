ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

557 area code has been activated in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The St. Louis area has been home to the 314 area code and now has a second one added to the list. The 314 area code serves many St. Louis...
KMOV

New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Big Bend bridge over I-44 to reopen Monday

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — After months of being closed, the bridge that allows traffic to travel over Interstate 44 on Big Bend Road will reopen Monday. MoDOT said construction crews would reopen one lane in both directions on the bridge as well as the lanes to turn left onto I-44 before evening rush hour traffic, weather permitting.
KIRKWOOD, MO
constructforstl.org

Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge

Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

