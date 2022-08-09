ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

'Clearly was in a crisis': Anne Heche gets support from Hollywood after car crash

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

Alec Baldwin, Rosie O'Donnell and Rosanna Arquette are among the Hollywood stars who have Anne Heche in their thoughts after the actor's fiery car crash in Mar Vista last week.

On Friday, Heche landed in the hospital after crashing her car and causing a home to catch fire. She is in a coma after sustaining burns. As of Monday, Heche "is in critical condition" with "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a spokeswoman for Heche told The Times in a statement.

Baldwin, who co-starred with Heche in a number of film and stage projects, including "The Juror" and "Twentieth Century," said he's sending his best wishes to his "old pal of mine."

"There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave," Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "She would do anything. She was very original and very brave."

The "30 Rock" actor praised Heche as "an amazingly talented woman" and said he hopes she recovers from her injuries. His followers, however, weren't quite as enamored with her actions on Friday.

"Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage ? She is lucky she didn’t kill anyone," an Instagram user replied to Baldwin's post.

Before the crash, neighbors witnessed the actor speeding down their street. She was also spotted shopping for a red wig at a nearby hair salon in Venice right before her accident.

Los Angeles police confirmed on Monday that detectives are investigating the crash and obtained a search warrant for Heche’s blood to determine whether she was driving under the influence. Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the site of the fire and needed 65 minutes to fully extinguish the flames on Friday.

Hours after the crash, Arquette tweeted that Heche's fiery accident was "really tragic" and encouraged her followers to "pray for her." When a follower questioned Heche's actions, Arquette said that the actor "clearly was in a crisis."

Heche's ex-boyfriend James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, Atlas, sent his "thoughts and prayers" with an Instagram photo of the actor on Saturday. Similarly, another ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail on Saturday that he's expecting Heche "to pull through" and overcome her injuries.

Peter Facinelli, "Twilight" actor and Heche's co-star in the 2021 film "13 Minutes," addressed Heche via his Instagram Story and said he was "praying for you and your beautiful family."

Rosie O'Donnell also had well wishes for Heche, but only after she backtracked on disparaging comments she had made about Heche 20 years ago.

"So I can't stop thinking about the Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is," she said in a TikTok posted Monday . "I'm feeling bad that I made fun of her — [she] was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens."

O'Donnell was referring to a 2002 stand-up comedy show in New York where she made fun of Heche's 2001 interview with the veteran journalist. The former daytime talk show host also had questioned Heche's pregnancy with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

"I wonder if she's OK," O'Donnell said in Monday's TikTok. "I think it's a miracle that she didn't kill anyone and thank god, or goddess, or whoever, for that. And I hope she survives, but wow. What a tragic tale." O'Donnell added.

Comments / 52

Cyns
4d ago

I hope Hollywood supports the lady who's home was demolished by raising funds for a new home, clothes and items for her pets; she lost everything and not one in Hollywood has mentioned her (that I know of)

Reply(2)
25
Stormtrooper Of Death
4d ago

I feel really sorry for the homeowner. I hope they didn’t lose anything important to them. Hopefully they will get their home repaired quickly.

Reply(4)
9
Patricia DiBella
4d ago

After reading all comments, I am praying for her, however people in the home could of been killed, i will also say this if this were any of us, we would end up in jail, she definitely needs rehab.

Reply(2)
8
OK! Magazine

Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hollywood Stars#The Times
TheDailyBeast

‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
