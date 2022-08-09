'Clearly was in a crisis': Anne Heche gets support from Hollywood after car crash

Alec Baldwin, Rosie O'Donnell and Rosanna Arquette are among the Hollywood stars who have Anne Heche in their thoughts after the actor's fiery car crash in Mar Vista last week.

On Friday, Heche landed in the hospital after crashing her car and causing a home to catch fire. She is in a coma after sustaining burns. As of Monday, Heche "is in critical condition" with "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a spokeswoman for Heche told The Times in a statement.

Baldwin, who co-starred with Heche in a number of film and stage projects, including "The Juror" and "Twentieth Century," said he's sending his best wishes to his "old pal of mine."

"There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave," Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "She would do anything. She was very original and very brave."

The "30 Rock" actor praised Heche as "an amazingly talented woman" and said he hopes she recovers from her injuries. His followers, however, weren't quite as enamored with her actions on Friday.

"Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage ? She is lucky she didn’t kill anyone," an Instagram user replied to Baldwin's post.

Before the crash, neighbors witnessed the actor speeding down their street. She was also spotted shopping for a red wig at a nearby hair salon in Venice right before her accident.

Los Angeles police confirmed on Monday that detectives are investigating the crash and obtained a search warrant for Heche’s blood to determine whether she was driving under the influence. Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the site of the fire and needed 65 minutes to fully extinguish the flames on Friday.

Hours after the crash, Arquette tweeted that Heche's fiery accident was "really tragic" and encouraged her followers to "pray for her." When a follower questioned Heche's actions, Arquette said that the actor "clearly was in a crisis."

Heche's ex-boyfriend James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, Atlas, sent his "thoughts and prayers" with an Instagram photo of the actor on Saturday. Similarly, another ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail on Saturday that he's expecting Heche "to pull through" and overcome her injuries.

Peter Facinelli, "Twilight" actor and Heche's co-star in the 2021 film "13 Minutes," addressed Heche via his Instagram Story and said he was "praying for you and your beautiful family."

Rosie O'Donnell also had well wishes for Heche, but only after she backtracked on disparaging comments she had made about Heche 20 years ago.

"So I can't stop thinking about the Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is," she said in a TikTok posted Monday . "I'm feeling bad that I made fun of her — [she] was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens."

O'Donnell was referring to a 2002 stand-up comedy show in New York where she made fun of Heche's 2001 interview with the veteran journalist. The former daytime talk show host also had questioned Heche's pregnancy with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

"I wonder if she's OK," O'Donnell said in Monday's TikTok. "I think it's a miracle that she didn't kill anyone and thank god, or goddess, or whoever, for that. And I hope she survives, but wow. What a tragic tale." O'Donnell added.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .