Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO