Alachua County, FL

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Aldi files plans for new Inverness store

Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
INVERNESS, FL
Alachua County, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Local cities receive development funds

Archer and Keystone Heights were among six Florida cities to receive economic development funds on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $276,000 to six Florida cities through the Competitive Florida Partnership program to create strategic plans for fostering economic development, according to a press release. The cities included Archer, Gretna, Keystone...
FLORIDA STATE
GNV honors Haile Homestead historian

Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County

I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth

Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
OCALA, FL
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time

For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Murder near Grace Marketplace

Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, FL

