ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
Citrus County Chronicle
Aldi files plans for new Inverness store
Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
WCJB
Lake City District 10: Three candidates are competing for one city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chevella Young has been a resident of Lake City for 31 years. . She said she’s witnessed the city’s growth but believes her ideas can improve parks and recreation. . “I’m very serious about our children, our parks, and recreation of course...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local cities receive development funds
Archer and Keystone Heights were among six Florida cities to receive economic development funds on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $276,000 to six Florida cities through the Competitive Florida Partnership program to create strategic plans for fostering economic development, according to a press release. The cities included Archer, Gretna, Keystone...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV honors Haile Homestead historian
Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
WCJB
‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills. However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service. “I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time...
ocala-news.com
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth
Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
floridasportsman.com
most expensive storage locker I ever saw sold, in the city of Alachua
I am just here for my amusement. It could be a pretty impressive haul. Very clean and neat. Shows the owner cared about his stuff, knew the value, packed carefully and planned to retrieve it at some point. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow....
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Doctors' Free Clinic treats all county residents who come, but patients face long waits
By the time David Hackman went to the Citrus County’ Doctors’ Free Clinic in Lecanto, he was at the end of his rope. Someone would be hard pressed to come up with a tougher 18 months than the Homosassa man endured. At the end of it, the 59-year-old Hackman was without a job, most of his family gone, and he was sick.
