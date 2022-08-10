ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

Greenwood parents, school officials discuss safety

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C15D1_0hBE2Ri700

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents and school officials meet in Greenwood on August 9 to solidify plans for keeping students safe at school.

The Greenwood School District’s director of security Jim Caudle says the district’s been teaming up with law enforcement to make sure they’re getting out ahead of problems before they happen.

Gravette Public Schools increasing meal prices

He says he gets asked all the time by parents how he’s making sure their children are being kept safe in Greenwood schools.

“The real answer is we cannot eliminate the threat, but we can work hard to minimize the threat of the result,” Caudle said. “That’s what we’re attempting to do with our programs.”

There will be another meeting at 6 p.m. at the Greenwood High School Student Union.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Education
Greenwood, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy