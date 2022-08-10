Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
fox7austin.com
Recruiting efforts working to fill teacher vacancies for some Central Texas districts
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Some Central Texas school districts are making progress hiring educators ahead of the first day of school, but vacancies remain. Teacher retirements and attrition rates have risen in recent years, leading to thousands of positions in Texas needing to be filled ahead of the school year. Studies show stress from the pandemic, being underpaid, and political issues are some reasons for this teacher shortage, so many Central Texas schools worked to fix those issues ahead of recruiting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
TABC set to begin annual back-to-school undercover operations
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says its agents will soon be conducting inspections at businesses located near major Texas universities. Agents will also work directly with business owners to scan IDs, such as driver licenses and state ID cards, to identify minors using false identification to buy alcohol.
fox7austin.com
Nebraska teen with rare brain tumor gives thanks to Houston surgeon
HOUSTON - At age 9, Sylvia House was diagnosed with a very rare and very large brain tumor. Doctors in her home state of Nebraska attempted to remove it when she was 12-years-old. They could not remove it all. Although the tumor was benign, the placement caused severe daily seizures...
fox7austin.com
DPS shares safety tools ahead of new school year
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding community members about safety tools available to them as districts reopen for a new school year. DPS says that by using all available resources, Texans can work together to keep schools safe. iWatchTexas. DPS says the iWatchTexas program is...
fox7austin.com
This Week in Texas Politics: Governor's race, Trump raid, ERCOT CEO search
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of the big issues from this Week in Texas Politics could have an impact on the hotly contested gubernatorial race. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke were both playing some political hard ball. Abbott tossed a "make my day" comment in response to a statement made by the mayor of New York. O’Rourke cursed back at a heckler during one of his gatherings.
Comments / 0