Sunday Boredom Busters: August 14th
PARKER, SD (KELO) — The Turner County Fair in Parker, SD doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but there are pre-fair events taking place today. They include a ranch rodeo at 3 p.m. and a 4-H animal show also at 3 p.m. There will be a free meal served at Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m. with live music provided by Surfin’ Safari. The fair runs Monday through Thursday.
The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 13
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed. Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside...
Cooler temperatures return to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our hot summer days are getting limited. Friday is the hottest day we have going in the 7-day forecast as we’ll get a change to the weather pattern next week. Just like Thursday, Friday’s highs will reach the 80s, 90s and 100s. The...
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair
PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
Hot day ahead; Cooler weather and rain chances ahead
Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday. The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Most of the...
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
Cooler air coming in this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, August 12
A warm front passing through SE KELOLAND has brought hot, dry air to Sioux Falls. Temperatures are now pushing through the 90s, with some locations west of Sioux Falls expecting to reach triple digits. With a wind switch to a northerly direction, it isn’t as hot as yesterday in northern and western South Dakota.
2 area schools looking forward to new athletic facilities
As the start of the season inches closer for local high school football teams, some will soon be playing in new facilities.
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
Construction underway at SDSU student union
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Student Union at South Dakota State University is under construction and getting ready for students to arrive. When students return to class at South Dakota State University, they’ll notice a few changes, especially to the Student Union. “Students left after the spring semester...
Sioux Falls school district will revise COVID guidelines for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools are scrambling to update their COVID-19 policies following the latest guidance from the CDC. This week the CDC made some big changes when it comes to COVID-19. “The six feet social distancing has gone away, the requirement for close contacts to quarantine has...
‘Human sexuality in education settings’ guidelines updated by Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is sharing updated guidelines regarding human sexuality in educational settings ahead of a new school year. KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to families with students who attend Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools. We’ve also obtained a copy of a document detailing LGBTQ policies for students and staff. This policy states that official documents must contain a “student’s biological sex as determined from conception.”
When do students go back to school?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mellonie Read has been safely located. She was originally reported missing Saturday.
