Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
WANE-TV
Green initiative reuses excess materials to benefit teachers, creatives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a new school year starting, a green initiative is supporting teachers using excess materials from area businesses. Zero Landfill Day in Fort Wayne encourages businesses to donate “waste that isn’t garbage” commonly found at the workplaces of architects, interior designers, and many other jobs that maybe receive samples that don’t get used, or have an excess of inventory that can’t be used.
wamwamfm.com
Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New substance abuse program at Allen County Jail is here: JCAP
Corporal Keely Ray, an Allen County confinement officer with 16 years at the jail, has seen the desperate side of drug addiction. The slide into drugs, the petty theft to feed the habit, missed court dates, incarceration, painful detox at the jail, release that sends inmates back to their old ways and, sometimes, in this era […]
WANE-TV
‘FIESTA Fort Wayne’ is back to educate and entertain
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn more about Latin American culture Saturday through traditional dancing, music and food. FIESTA Fort Wayne is an educational event for the whole community. Organizers said the goal is to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the Latino community in the Fort Wayne area.
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
WANE-TV
After School Program availability scarce – lack of staff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Operation back to school is in full effect. But for those still looking for after school programs, things are looking pretty scarce. Officials at Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say they each have their own form of after school programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Indiana cocaine kingpin sentenced to 15 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They would truck kilos of cocaine from Mexico straight into the greater Fort Wayne area for distribution, and at one point police called them the largest drug ring in the northern part of the state. Thursday, the ring’s leader received 15 years in prison....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Police: Trespasser shot in Paulding believed to be on drugs
CECIL, Ohio (WANE) – A man who police were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for trespassed and was shot in a home in Paulding County on Saturday morning. He has since been released from the hospital. Police said they were called to a house for a...
WANE-TV
More choices for Fort Wayne Community Schools lunches this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inside the Fort Wayne Community Schools Nutrition Processing Center, 55 people work hard every day to feed education. “You feel like you’re doing a purpose. You feel like you’re helping the community,” Alicia Jenks said. Jenks has been working at the...
WANE-TV
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
13abc.com
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, benefits Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, is being held Sunday at Parkview Field. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. The festival is back in...
WANE-TV
More giveaways for students at these back-to-school events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back-to-school events continue Saturday, with two more chances for students to get free supplies and prepare for the academic year. Bring the family out to Tillman Park, where 250 book bags with some supplies are being given away, organizers said. There’s a chance to...
WANE-TV
Courts: ‘Magic Mike’ tribute dancer no longer facing felony charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Philadelphia man arrested this weekend after performing a lap dance on a woman at a local nightclub is no longer facing a felony charge, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police initially arrested 48-year-old Jaime C. Kuebler early Sunday morning on...
Comments / 0