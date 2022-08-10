Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
These Birkenstock Sandals Are Still Available on Amazon
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can still score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Now, you can select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
ETOnline.com
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon
Jennifer Garner always delivers when it comes to laid-back looks that are so easy to recreate. She is often spotted sporting sneakers when out and about, and the actress was seen wearing an eye-catching new color option of a style she's returned to again and again. And we found the exact pair available at Amazon that is still in stock.
Bad news, Amazon Prime members - one of your best perks is being taken away
Amazon has revealed it is closing its cloud storage platform in another consolidation push from the tech giant. The company has emailed Amazon Drive customers to confirm that the service will be closing at the end of next year. The move comes as part of Amazon's push towards its Amazon...
Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
Lowes Is Secretly Having a Massive Sale Right Now—Here’s What to Shop
This summer has been a season of sales, and Lowe’s is here for it. The first-ever Lowe’s MVPs Bonus Days event is happening now through July 22 and includes plenty of amazing deals on tools and home improvement products, from a DeWalt cordless drill to a sleek stainless steel Samsung refrigerator.
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it oft...
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)
Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
I’m a savings expert – why you should buy meat first while doing your groceries to get the best deals
A SAVINGS expert has come forward to talk about how shoppers can decrease their shopping costs for summer barbecues. Even though inflation is driving up costs in the grocery store, she says there are very simple ways to cut costs even for large gatherings. Jeannette Pavini, author of The Joy...
I haven’t checked a suitcase for 12 years – here are my flight tricks for going on holiday with just hand luggage
A WOMAN who hasn’t checked in a suitcase for more than a decade has revealed her top trips for travelling with just hand luggage. Many travellers are being advised to leave their big suitcases at home due to the current travel chaos and bring only carry-on bags with them on their holidays.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in
BEFORE President Franklin Roosevelt's face began gracing the US dime in 1946, Lady Liberty was a mainstay on the coin. From 1916 through 1945, dimes featured Liberty with a winged Phrygian Cap. Because the engraving bore a strong resemblance to the Roman god Mercury, the three-decade series became known as...
