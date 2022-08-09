Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Clayton News Daily
Gov. Brian Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for...
Clayton News Daily
Gov. Brian Kemp taps Cobb County law enforcement officer to lead GBI
ATLANTA — A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director. Kemp nominated Mike Register Monday to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Utah LLWS player sustains brain injury after fall from bunk
A Utah community is hoping for a good word about the condition of Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, who underwent emergency surgery for a brain injury sustained shortly after his arrival in Williamsport, Pa. Oliverson, 12, and his teammates from the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara,...
Comments / 0