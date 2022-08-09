ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Brian Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for...
Gov. Brian Kemp taps Cobb County law enforcement officer to lead GBI

ATLANTA — A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director. Kemp nominated Mike Register Monday to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.
Utah LLWS player sustains brain injury after fall from bunk

A Utah community is hoping for a good word about the condition of Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, who underwent emergency surgery for a brain injury sustained shortly after his arrival in Williamsport, Pa. Oliverson, 12, and his teammates from the Snow Canyon Little League in Santa Clara,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

