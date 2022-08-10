ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Metro News

One person dead in Kanawha County house fire

GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect in Charleston murder in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Father-son argument in Lincoln County turns into fire

SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A father and son in Lincoln County are hospitalized with severe burns after an argument got out of control. State Police say they are still trying to sort out what happened at the home on Upper Mud River Road Thursday night near the community of Spurlockville.
Metro News

North Carolina man wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is hospitalized after he was ambushed while sitting in a Charleston parking lot early Friday morning. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, N.C., was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at a vacant parking lot on Charleston’s west side. According to police Mitchell was there to meet another individual, but instead came under fire from a stranger.
CHARLESTON, WV
Raleigh, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Bolt, WV
Metro News

3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
Metro News

Guard members begin training for jail help Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Metro News

Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant. Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete. Clearon...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
CHARLESTON, WV

