FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
WRGB
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office investigate death in Halfmoon
Halfmoon, NY (WRGB) — A tree removal employee has killed in Halfmoon. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating his death, but officials say foul play is...
WRGB
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate, charged with murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Albany say they have arrested a man, accused of fatally stabbing his roommate. Police say just after 1:00 AM, officers responded to a home on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Avenues for reports of a stabbing. Police say the victim, later identified...
WRGB
Puppy being treated after found severely injured and unable to stand
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is treating a 10 -14 week old puppy they say is a victim of animal abuse. According to a release, the dog was brought to them by Schenectady Police with several injuries, and unable to stand on her own. The...
WRGB
Eyesore building deadline is here, but owner still has time
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's deadline day in Albany, earlier this month we reported Mayor Kathy Sheehan was giving the owner of the central warehouse ten days to get a plan in place on the eyesore building after debris fell off. That caused Amtrak train services to be re-routed...
WRGB
Used car sales up nationally over the last month
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — According to iSeeCars' newest study, used car prices rose 10.9 percent nationally in July as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry. This is slightly up from a 10.5 percent increase in June and marks the second month of slight increases after four...
WRGB
Climate Change, A Volcano, and Our Recent Hot Weather
The recent heat has headlined the weather story lately to the joy of local vacationers fortunate to have access to a pond or lake or folks with access to pools. On the flip side, though, utility bills have jumped with air conditioners running continuously along with stresses on the agricultural community with dry soil conditions expanding across eastern New York and western New England despite some periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
