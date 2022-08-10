The recent heat has headlined the weather story lately to the joy of local vacationers fortunate to have access to a pond or lake or folks with access to pools. On the flip side, though, utility bills have jumped with air conditioners running continuously along with stresses on the agricultural community with dry soil conditions expanding across eastern New York and western New England despite some periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO