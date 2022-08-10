Drivers complain about $278M highway project in St. Louis County

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is reconstructing Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County and they have been working on the project for two years.

The project costs around $278 million. Some drivers said it is a hassle to get around the county while I-270 is under construction.

“It’s been a mess every day. It’s something different you got to turn left here, and turn right around this and then and turn left here,” said the driver. “Literally, nobody knows what to do, and I’ve seen like a hundred wrecks cause I have to go this way every day for work. But others are remaining optimistic and hopeful. I think this project is very excellent for when it gets completed, but right now it’s very chaotic. I mean, it’s horrible!”

MoDOT is reconstructing about 8.6 miles from James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road. The intersection on Lindbergh is also having work done. At least five bridges will be replaced.

Tom Blair, MoDOT District Engineer at St. Louis Regional Office, said it’s “one of the largest projects MoDOT did in the last decade.”

“It’s currently the largest project we have under construction in the state of Missouri. This project is important because that infrastructure was built in the 60s,” said Blair. “It was worn out, had bad bridges, and had bad pavement conditions. We had the responsibility at MoDOT to get that stuff replaced.”

The project started in April of 2020 when the COVID-19 crisis started.

“It’s caused problems, but I would say I’m really amazed with our MoDOT team and contractor team,” said Blair. “We’ve overcome all those problems, they are still on schedule and on budget.”

MoDOT said there may have been a lot of detours and reroutes for motorists, but once the project is completed it’s going to be a lot safer for drivers.

“Everything is going to be nice and smooth, largely new,” said Blair. “We’re going to have one-way outer roadways on the north of Pershall and Dunn. We’re going to have new improved interchange access. All that movement to get on and off the interstate. The roadways are going to be improved and they’re going to be safer.”

