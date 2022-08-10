Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO