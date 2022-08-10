Read full article on original website
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
Wichita Police investigating Old Town homicide
Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.
Man fatally shot in Old Town
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town
Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DA: Wichita police officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Wichita officer involved in ‘ultimate de-escalator’ text message thread cleared in killing
Two months after the fatal shooting, he loved and commented on a deputy’s message about shooting and killing people “who needed permanent deescalation.”
Lawrence man found guilty in 2019 rape incident
A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing
Nicholas Blue’s father told the court Thursday that, in his eyes, the man who gunned down his son was only sorry that he got caught.
Probation ordered for man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside Wichita fourplex
Dieubent Mpirwa, 20, was fatally shot in the head on May 17, 2019.
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
Former Kansas couple charged in connection with 2010 killing of Wichita college student
The former Wichita couple were extradited to Kansas from Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison
A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
Wichita Man Sentenced to Over 22 Years In Fatal 2020 Shooting
A Wichita man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in July, 2020. 20 year old Lamonte Lucas was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday to 267 months in prison for the shooting death of 40 year old Nick Blue. Lucas pleaded guilty to second degree murder in June.
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam
MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home
A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
