Bieber dominates Tigers in Guardians' third consecutive win

DETROIT — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night for their third consecutive win.

Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk and struck out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, scored a run and drove in another.

Clase then recorded his 25th save by getting Akil Baddoo to ground out.

The Guardians entered the night trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by one game in the American League Central Division. The Twins played the Los Angeles Dodgers late Tuesday night.

Tyler Alexander (2-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings for the Tigers. The Tigers barely avoided getting shut out for the second consecutive game when Eric Haase drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk against Eli Morgan in the ninth. They added another run on a wild pitch by Emmanuel Clase.

The Guardians scored the first run of the game in the fifth. Owen Miller and Andres Gimenez hit back-to-back, one-out singles. Miller came home on Austin Hedges’ sacrifice fly.

The Guardians made it 2-0 in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Steven Kwan and Rosario.

The Guardians tacked on three more runs in the eighth off reliever Will Vest. Gonzalez's two-out double off the right-field wall drove in Kwan and Rosario. Josh Naylor knocked in Gonzalez with a single.

Trainer's room

Guardians: Right-hander Aaron Civale (right wrist inflammation) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Wednesday's game. Civale threw a four-inning rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on Friday. ... Right-hander James Karinchak will not make the trip to Toronto for the team's weekend series due to his vaccination status.

Tigers: Right-hander Beau Brieske (right forearm soreness), who was scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday, will remain on the 15-day IL. He felt discomfort during a bullpen session and was diagnosed with biceps tendonitis. “I wouldn't expect him in the next couple of series,” manager A.J. Hinch said. ... Outfielder Austin Meadows (right and left Achilles strains) will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Meadows will remain there 7-10 days before he may be activated.