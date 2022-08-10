Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for several counties following water main break
FLINT, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's ( GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a boil water advisory for several communities. New links:...
nbc25news.com
State Emergency Operations Center activated in wake of water main break
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 4:00 p.m. Saturday to respond to the ongoing water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility, following multiple requests for additional resources from local communities. Officials say...
nbc25news.com
Deadline approaching for deer permits
FLINT, Mich - The deadline is quickly approaching for hunters to get their deer permits. The deadline is Monday, August 15. The Michigan DNR says you can get a universal antlerless license over the counter without an application. It will cost you five dollars to apply.
nbc25news.com
Member of white supremacist group from Tuscola County sentenced to probation
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge. Instead of jail time, Judge Amy Gierhardt sentenced Tristan Webb to probation with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week
FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
nbc25news.com
California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
nbc25news.com
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation
LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. Saturday morning 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open...
nbc25news.com
Eagle's Nest Christian Ministries holds back-to-school bash
MT. MORRIS, Mich. - Free backpacks, school supplies, and other helpful resources were handed out to the parents and students in Mt. Morris Saturday. The Eagle’s Nest Christian Ministries held a back-to-school bash to bless families as their children return to school this year. The event included music, food,...
nbc25news.com
Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Young Rams looking to continue winning tradition at Montrose
MONTROSE, Mich. - The first week of practices are in the books for high school football teams across Mid-Michigan. Today was the first day teams could practice with full pads, something the players have been looking forward to since the start of the week. Montrose decided to keep things light...
Comments / 0