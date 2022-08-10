ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc25news.com

State Emergency Operations Center activated in wake of water main break

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 4:00 p.m. Saturday to respond to the ongoing water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility, following multiple requests for additional resources from local communities. Officials say...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Deadline approaching for deer permits

FLINT, Mich - The deadline is quickly approaching for hunters to get their deer permits. The deadline is Monday, August 15. The Michigan DNR says you can get a universal antlerless license over the counter without an application. It will cost you five dollars to apply.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week

FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbc25news.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
nbc25news.com

New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation

LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. Saturday morning 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Eagle's Nest Christian Ministries holds back-to-school bash

MT. MORRIS, Mich. - Free backpacks, school supplies, and other helpful resources were handed out to the parents and students in Mt. Morris Saturday. The Eagle’s Nest Christian Ministries held a back-to-school bash to bless families as their children return to school this year. The event included music, food,...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
nbc25news.com

Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
UTAH STATE

