Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals?  Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m. A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. If you have any...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
WATN Local Memphis

2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Persons of interest named in escaped Arkansas rapist manhunt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two persons of interest have been named in the manhunt for an escaped rapist from an Arkansas prison Friday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Misty Hartman, believed to be Samuel Hartman's sister, and Linda Annette White, believed to be his mother, are considered persons of interest and may have helped the convicted rapist escape from a prison work detail Friday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW. The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area. WATCH: Witness describes...
WATN Local Memphis

'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

