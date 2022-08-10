Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Mid-South Area Job Fair to be held in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) with the Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi will host the 2022 Mid-South Area Job fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDES said people are often hired on spot, so...
Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis firefighting community gathered Saturday to honor fallen Firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck. Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at...
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the 5100 Block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:15 a.m. A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. If you have any...
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
Southwind student wrestled to ground by school security for reportedly wearing flip flops
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A now viral video is making its rounds on social media of a senior at Southwind High School struggling after being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. It was all caught on camera by the 16-year-old’s friend. The student said before the...
Persons of interest named in escaped Arkansas rapist manhunt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two persons of interest have been named in the manhunt for an escaped rapist from an Arkansas prison Friday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Misty Hartman, believed to be Samuel Hartman's sister, and Linda Annette White, believed to be his mother, are considered persons of interest and may have helped the convicted rapist escape from a prison work detail Friday morning.
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW. The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area. WATCH: Witness describes...
'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
Man uninjured after early morning shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot at while in his car. Officers were traveling southbound on Highland Street and heard shots fired just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers checked the area and in the rear lot of the 520...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0