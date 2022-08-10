MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.

