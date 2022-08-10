ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Neighbors band together to evacuate animals during wildfire

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Fire evacuees had to band together to save their beloved animals during the Hermosa Fire last week in Wimberley .

Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley

“I have quite a few horses, and a couple of mini donkeys and dogs and cats,” said Kellee Ferguson, the president of the River Mountain Ranch Property Owners Association. “So it was stressful.”

Ferguson, like several of her neighbors, has a lot of animals.

Kellee Ferguson said her neighbor Tim Brown was instrumental in helping evacuate animals, like these horses, in the River Mountain Ranch Neighborhood.

“If I didn’t have the support of my neighbors like Tim, I would have had to make a quick decision if the fire was coming,” she said. “Which horses I would leave and which horses I would take.”

The “Tim” she’s referring to is Tim Brown, who lives down the street. Ferguson said Brown was instrumental in helping both firefighters and residents when the fire broke out.

“Teamed up and started loading animals into a horse trailer, and worked on getting those animals out of River Mountain Ranch,” said Brown.

Ferguson said the neighborhood has an emergency response committee, and after the fire “we now have like 10 new members that are just residents of our neighborhood that want to share their knowledge,” she said.

The POA is also working on creating an additional evacuation route and making sure everyone is registered in the reverse 911 system, according to Ferguson.

Anything, she said, to keep evacuations efficient during a future emergency.

“We’re not only physically exhausted but mentally and emotionally really tired too,” she said.

Both Ferguson and Brown also want to thank the quick-acting firefighters for keeping the community safe.

According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management, 14 primary homes were threatened during the Hermosa Fire, and only one sustained minor damage.

