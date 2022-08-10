ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

fox32chicago.com

Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers

YUMA, Ariz. - Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to immediately close gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall in Yuma. The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, according to a news release. Construction to...
ARIZONA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 26,462 new COVID cases, 123 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials reported 26,462 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 123 deaths since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,620,877 cases, including 34,539 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,471 individuals in...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Vic Mensa launches first Black-owned weed brand, available in Illinois

CHICAGO - After two years of legal cannabis in Illinois, the first local Black-owned brand is hitting dispensary shelves. Musician and activist Vic Mensa is co-owner of the brand of pre-rolled joints called 93 Boyz. Mensa said his legal cannabis brand is an effort to undo some damage done during...
fox32chicago.com

Sonic boom: Hear the sounds of a meteor breaking up over Utah

Residents across northern Utah were surprised Saturday after a sonic boom was heard and felt across the region, leaving many wondering what was behind the startling event. Security video cameras captured the seconds just before 8:30 a.m. local time that a roar filled the sky on an otherwise sunny day.
UTAH STATE

