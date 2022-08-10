Read full article on original website
Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers
YUMA, Ariz. - Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to immediately close gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall in Yuma. The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, according to a news release. Construction to...
Illinois reports 26,462 new COVID cases, 123 deaths in past week
Illinois public health officials reported 26,462 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 123 deaths since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,620,877 cases, including 34,539 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,471 individuals in...
Pritzker announces $34.6B plan to improve roads, bridges and railways in the state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday an expensive and ambitious plan to improve roads, bridges and railways throughout the state. IDOT and the state agreed to a six-year deal worth about $34.6 billion. Officials say $20 billion will be spent on roads and bridges, and $10 billion...
Vic Mensa launches first Black-owned weed brand, available in Illinois
CHICAGO - After two years of legal cannabis in Illinois, the first local Black-owned brand is hitting dispensary shelves. Musician and activist Vic Mensa is co-owner of the brand of pre-rolled joints called 93 Boyz. Mensa said his legal cannabis brand is an effort to undo some damage done during...
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
Sonic boom: Hear the sounds of a meteor breaking up over Utah
Residents across northern Utah were surprised Saturday after a sonic boom was heard and felt across the region, leaving many wondering what was behind the startling event. Security video cameras captured the seconds just before 8:30 a.m. local time that a roar filled the sky on an otherwise sunny day.
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
