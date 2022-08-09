SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO