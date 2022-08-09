Read full article on original website
Homearama returns to Norton Commons in new Oldham County section
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by...
Oldham County Schools welcomes students back to class
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Oldham County Schools headed back to class Wednesday. The Oldham County school district consists of a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school, a career center and a center for the arts and community education. "It was incredible...
Extra security expected at Jeffersontown High School Friday after threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Increased security is expected at Jeffersontown High School on Friday. In a letter to families, Jeffersontown High School Principal Jarrad Durham says after dismissal on Thursday, Kentucky State Police notified JCPS about a possible threat made against the school on social media. KSP says a former...
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
