Lexington, KY

wdrb.com

Oldham County Schools welcomes students back to class

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Oldham County Schools headed back to class Wednesday. The Oldham County school district consists of a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school, a career center and a center for the arts and community education. "It was incredible...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Extra security expected at Jeffersontown High School Friday after threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Increased security is expected at Jeffersontown High School on Friday. In a letter to families, Jeffersontown High School Principal Jarrad Durham says after dismissal on Thursday, Kentucky State Police notified JCPS about a possible threat made against the school on social media. KSP says a former...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY

