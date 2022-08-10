Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
wach.com
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
wach.com
Monster fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (WPDE) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game said Greg and Angie Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
wach.com
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Beautiful weekend behind Friday's soggy weather in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — High pressure will take over this weekend bringing drier, cooler, and sunnier weather for the weekend in the Midlands. Radar estimates show some areas picked up nearly 3.5" today. The low humidity means temperatures won't feel any hotter than what the thermometer actually says. We'll...
Comments / 0