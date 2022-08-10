ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

mcnews.online

Apply for a dove hunt by August 15

Be sure to apply for one of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s 11 permit-based dove fields by Aug. 15 if you’re looking for a fun way to kick off hunting season this Labor Day Weekend. Applications are available at the AGFC’s licensing site. under the “Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to 3 private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape

BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
5NEWS

Nonprofit organizations release a red-tailed hawk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing medical care to injured wildlife while educating the community on conserving the environment. "You know when you have a pet or a child that is sick. You have…..you advocate for that pet or...
5NEWS

Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
KHBS

ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

