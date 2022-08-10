Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Traffic up almost 25% at Fort Smith Regional Airport, still below pre-pandemic activity
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020, and Airport Director Michael Griffin estimates a new connection to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport or a major northeast hub could happen in 2023. Enplanements at the airport...
J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to U of A department, named after it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company. According to a news...
Apply for a dove hunt by August 15
Be sure to apply for one of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s 11 permit-based dove fields by Aug. 15 if you’re looking for a fun way to kick off hunting season this Labor Day Weekend. Applications are available at the AGFC’s licensing site. under the “Special...
Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake
ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to 3 private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape
BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
Nonprofit organizations release a red-tailed hawk
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing medical care to injured wildlife while educating the community on conserving the environment. "You know when you have a pet or a child that is sick. You have…..you advocate for that pet or...
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jonah Crouch, who was last seen leaving work at Butter Ball on July 29. Deputies say his vehicle isn't with him and what he was wearing when he was last seen isn't known at this time. If you...
Fayetteville art initiative to launch in hopes of combatting graffiti practices within the city
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Proposal submissions opened Monday, Aug. 8 and the deadline for artists to submit ideas is Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The call is open to all residents, artists and artist teams including high school and university students. The Utility Box Art Program is managed by...
Springdale parents upset after school district removes some bus routes
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Last year, 9-year-old Carson was a student at Shaw Elementary in Springdale, but not anymore. "I have to go to a different school," he said. His mom Ashley says the reason why is because she has no transportation for my son to and from school anymore.
People are still cleaning up after an EF-3 tornado tore through Springdale more than four months ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — At the end of August, it’ll be five months since an EF-3 tornado caused miles of damage in Springdale. "I did declare it a disaster," said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse recalling when the tornado hit the city in March. Adding that the cleanup from the...
ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
Victim of apparent homicide discovered in Franklin County, identification unknown
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report about 6:30 Wednesday morning of body lying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus. The sheriff’s department has asked the Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, the identity of the female victim is...
Greenwood implementing new safety measures for upcoming school year
GREENWOOD, Ark. — With mass shootings increasing nationwide, parents may be hesitant to send kids back to school. In Greenwood, administrators say parents can rest easy. “If we were to have an active shooting situation…. we just can’t be victims, ” said Jim Caudle, Director of School Security.
Cherokee Nation to allot over $1.6 million in Community Impact Grants to tribe's non-profits
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — At the Cherokee Nation's 18th annual Conference of Community Leaders, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a new $1.675 million Community Impact Grant program. The Community and Cultural Outreach(CCO) Department will handle the program which will benefit the tribe’s...
