Yardbarker
Jordan Frasca News
A highly sought after free agent coming out of the OHL, Jordan Frasca becomes one of the more intriguing prospects in the Penguins system. We’ve reached No. Pittsburgh Penguins News / The Hockey Writers / March 7. Penguins’ Frasca & Gauthier ELCs Continue Trend of Underrated Signings. If...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
NHL
BLOG: Korchinski Signs as Key Piece of Team's Future Blue Line
Defenseman signed to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday morning. "I just want to be an impact player. I want to develop so that I can be a difference-maker." Just over a month ago, these are the words that left first-round draft pick Kevin Korchinski's mouth as he expressed his hopes for the future with the Blackhawks while he took in the scenes on draft night in Montreal. Now, after signing a three-year entry-level contract, he is locked in as a key piece of the Blackhawks' rebuilding plans.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Detroit Tigers fire GM Al Avila: A quick recap of his disappointing tenure
On Aug. 4, 2015, Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch fired general manager Dave Dombrowski and promoted Al Avila. Nearly seven years and a week to the day, Ilitch’s son, Christopher, relieved Avila of his duties. Here’s a look back at the whys and hows behind the 404-573 (.414) record during his time running the...
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after 7 seasons
The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila. The team announced the decision Wednesday. Before the 2022 season, Avila proclaimed the prolonged rebuild had ended and set his sights on snapping the franchise's seven-year postseason drought. But through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record, have the worst offense in baseball and are the worst team...
theScore
Tigers fire GM Al Avila
The Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, the club announced. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown
After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
