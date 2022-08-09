Defenseman signed to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday morning. "I just want to be an impact player. I want to develop so that I can be a difference-maker." Just over a month ago, these are the words that left first-round draft pick Kevin Korchinski's mouth as he expressed his hopes for the future with the Blackhawks while he took in the scenes on draft night in Montreal. Now, after signing a three-year entry-level contract, he is locked in as a key piece of the Blackhawks' rebuilding plans.

