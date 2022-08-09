ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC city council holds special session after migrants arrive from Texas buses

By Kyla Guilfoil, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxgvp_0hBDwKfs00
Mayor Adams Makes Public Safety-Related Announcement with NYPD Commissioner Sewell Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — The New York City Council held a special hearing on Tuesday after buses of asylum seekers recently arrived in the city after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The hearing focused on the conditions of the city's homeless shelters and how it can deal with the influx of asylum seekers, who have strained many of city's systems and services.

"What is new now, is the systematic diversion of asylum seekers and immigrants to New York City by external forces, including by the disgusting, cruel and cowardly actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott," Immigration Commissioner Manuel Castro told the city council on Tuesday.

Adrienne Adams, chair of the Committee on General Welfare, said there needs to be more transparency and accountability to better serve incoming migrants.

"While there may be a rise in those seeking asylum in New York City, this does not mean they are to blame for issues that have historically plagued our system," Adrienne Adams said at the hearing.

According to New York City's Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, 68 asylum seekers arrived from Texas between Friday and Sunday.

Another bus is set to arrive Tuesday, with three more expected Wednesday, according to the council.

There is currently a 1% vacancy rate in the city's shelter system, and 11 emergency hotel rooms are expected to be opened to handle the influx, city officials said.

"Our goal is to immediately find out each family's needs and give them the assistance they want,” Mayor Adams said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mayor Adams said some migrants have relatives in other cities and therefore want help leaving New York.

Mayor Adams added that he has asked for federal funding to support the influx of migrants.

The buses arrived in New York after Abbott said in a statement on Friday he was taking "unprecedented action to keep our communities safe."

Abbott said New York is the "ideal destination" for the migrants, as they can find the "abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city."

Abbott added that he hopes Mayor Adams follows through on "his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Adams said in Tuesday's press conference that what Abbott has done is "unbelievable."

Mayor Adams said in a June 21 press conference that the state's "right to shelter" law means that the city will find more spaces, whether that means acquiring hotel rooms or finding other spaces in the area.

"There's no such thing as the state saying we're turning you away," he said.

However, even prior to the buses arriving in New York, the city reported that at least four families did not receive lawful care under the city's legislature.

Commissioner of the Dept. of Social Services, Gary Jenkins, said on June 21 that the city failed to find shelter for at least four families, with several more reported to have slept in a Bronx intake center while they awaited care.

Officials said Texas authorities have not coordinated with New York officials, meaning that officials are not aware of when buses will be arriving, or how many individuals will be on the buses.

"They're not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They're not giving us any information, so we're unable to really provide service to the people en route," Mayor Adams told ABC affiliate WABC.

The New York City Council's Committee on General Welfare's report has found that charity representatives are also dealing with the influx of migrants.

According to the report, a 20-year employee of Catholic Charities immigration services said he had "never seen a situation like the one today," and said the move was "a forcible transfer of people from the U.S. - Mexico border to the city … disregarding their needs, preferences and plans."

Commissioner Jenkins announced a Declaration of Emergency for Asylum Services and Shelter on Aug. 1 in order to gain more resources to address the crisis.

Since then, the expectation of incoming migrants from Texas has increased worries about the resources that the city has to offer them, officials said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The need for Louisiana to replace its voting machines is not in dispute. They are badly outdated — deployed in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina struck -- and do not produce paper ballots that are critical to ensuring election results are accurate.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige

HONOLULU — (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele's decision to run for...
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry.
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
New York City, NY
Government
WDBO

Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case

By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till's...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Castro
Person
Adrienne Adams
Person
Greg Abbott
WDBO

Nearly one million Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1 million Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation...
PORTLAND, OR
WDBO

Salman Rushdie attack suspect: What investigators are saying

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation into Salman Rushdie's attack told ABC News that "a preliminary investigation into the suspected perpetrator's probable social media presence indicates a likely adherence or sympathy towards Shi'a extremism and sympathies to the Iranian regime/Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Wet weekend expected as front stays to our north

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will see a good chance for rain. A stationary front in South Georgia and North Florida will give us an elevated chance for rain this weekend. We’ll have at least a 60% chance of widely scattered showers and storms on Saturday. This will help...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Leaving New York#Politics Local#The New York City Council
WDBO

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Mexico City
WDBO

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WDBO

See it: ‘Rainbow cloud’ delights mid-Atlantic skygazers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — “Psychedelic” – that’s how one skygazer described the colorful cloud that brightened the mid-Atlantic skies earlier this week. According to The Washington Post, the display occurred Tuesday evening as storms moved through parts of Virginia and Maryland. Twitter users from Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties sent the newspaper photos that appeared to show a rainbow gradient in the clouds above, the Post reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy