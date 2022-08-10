ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, KY
Society
City
Shelbyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Mckinney, KY
WHAS11

'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of Us#Whas11 News
WHAS11

One person killed in fatal collision on Rose Island Road

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Friday evening. Oldham County Police Department, North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Coroner responded to a reported injury collision on Rose Island Road, north of Oldham Acres Road. While on the...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKYT 27

Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
WHAS11

Jeffersontown Police arrest teen accused of threatening high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said they've arrested 18-year-old David Horsmann for terroristic threatening. Jeffersontown High School officials sent an email to parents Aug. 11 about the school heightening security due to...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy