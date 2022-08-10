Read full article on original website
'Things are advancing': Andrea Knabel's family reflects on three years since her disappearance, provides update on case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To mark three years since Andrea Knable's disappearance, family, friends and those who've been following her case closely used their time to raise awareness for the missing mother. They held a candlelit walk Saturday, to honor Andrea. "It's to raise a lot of awareness. It's basically...
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
'We feel like we're part of the 21st century now'; LaRue County native is working to bring internet to rural Kentucky
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Thousands of Kentuckians don't have internet access, but one LaRue County man and his crew are working to change that one home at a time. Cameron Lasley and his tight-knit crew of workers, put on hard hats, gloves, harnesses and other safety equipment in preparation of working about 100 feet in the air.
After a freak accident halted business, this Louisville sweets shop is back up and running
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Census data shows more than 93,000 small businesses in the Louisville Metro are run, owned and operated by just one person. From real estate agents to contractors or even bakers - getting hurt and not being able to keep the business running is a nightmare scenario.
Vote for Ethan: This Kentuckiana canine is a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has been nominated for a national award. If he wins, he'll be flown to Florida for an award ceremony. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nonprofit organization who strives to advance...
One person killed in fatal collision on Rose Island Road
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Friday evening. Oldham County Police Department, North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Coroner responded to a reported injury collision on Rose Island Road, north of Oldham Acres Road. While on the...
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
'I know that they're trying their best'; JCPS parents reflect on first day of school as challenges loom ahead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The bus driver shortage is just one challenge Jefferson County Public Schools is facing as they welcome students back. When it comes to those drop-offs, JCPS officials told WHAS11 most of the students were home by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but with delays, some of them did not make it back until just before 7:30 p.m.
Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was. The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires. LMPD, the FBI and ATF...
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
Man who found suspicious device in downtown Louisville had to do 'double take'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and the ATF worked for over five hours to secure an area downtown Friday after the call that there was a suspicious device on 5th Street. The man who originally found the device is the husband of one of WHAS11's employees...
Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
Jeffersontown Police arrest teen accused of threatening high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges for allegedly making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said they've arrested 18-year-old David Horsmann for terroristic threatening. Jeffersontown High School officials sent an email to parents Aug. 11 about the school heightening security due to...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
