Norma Jean Consonery, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with her loving daughter, Monica, and granddaughter, Courtney, by her side at home in Ashland, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Stanley Consonery; son, Bill Lanham; and her parents, Eugene and Mabel Coven. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Monica Consonery, Robert Consonery and Barb Sanders; son-in-law, Bryan Sanders; grandchildren, Courtney Howell, Nick Consonery, Josh Lanham, Jonathan Lanham, Anthony Consonery, Chandler Consonery, Tara Kishbaugh, and Meg Horst; and 12 great-grandchildren. Norma was born Aug. 11, 1926, and was raised in Charleroi, Pa. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints of Charleroi (now known as the Community of Christ). Norma had many career changes over the years. She and Wilbur spent decades selling travel trailers, and when he passed away, she ran his open pantry. Most recently she held a position with H&R Block, where she was able to continue serving her community. She moved to Virginia to live with her daughter in 2019. Norma will be dearly missed by those who knew her. NELSEN FUNERAL HOME, 412 South Washington Highway, Ashland, Va., is in charge of arrangements. A private ceremony will be held in memory of Norma. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Consonery family.

ASHLAND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO