Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business

By Amanda Brennan
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location.

Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said renovating the building is difficult. Cochrane did not say where, but he confirmed that he did buy a spot for the new bar.

Royal Donut reopens after year-long closure

Cochrane further said that he is working with architects on plans. The new bar would open in 2024.

