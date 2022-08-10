Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit
Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954. Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the […] The post African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Kirk Mayes, ‘visionary’ at helm of Forgotten Harvest, wins Shining Light Award 2022
When Kirk Mayes' mom goes to Jamaica each year, she takes cardboard barrels full of everything from baby clothes and shoes to canned goods and rice for family and people who are like family. She packs those barrels to the point of having to sit on them to close them. When his mom goes shopping, she catalogs what the kids in Jamaica need. ...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?
This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 12, 2022: Report looks into Detroit rental properties and who owns them
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan school district charges $263 for info on millions of COVID spending
(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Kalamazoo Public Schools to learn how the district spent more than $63 million in federal taxpayer money was met with a $263.66 price tag. The Center Square submitted the FOIA to KPS in late July. The federal...
Salsa dance lessons at Detroit's Orchestra Hall offer 'something for everyone'
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is turning up the heat with a salsa dance party in Orchestra Hall’s Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube on Saturday. Though the orchestra itself will not be playing, Venezuelan salsa band Trabuco y Son will supply live, Latin jams along with Maumee, Ohio’s, DJ Fercho, and the evening will begin with a salsa lesson to bring dancers of all skill levels up to speed. ...
‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start
(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
