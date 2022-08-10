I’m proud of this guy! She’s got a good husband! That’s some terrifying stuff, but he did the right thing! Kudos to Florida man!
Well you can't harm the bears an there getting very plentiful an growing but they can kill your pets like a couple weeks ago a family's dog was killed by a bear on there driveway don't understand that there dangerous if you live here in North Florida grab some bear spray an a air horn.
Yeah, don't mess with us Floridian's when it comes to our beloved pets! 💪💪
Related
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Worker at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport reportedly took items from luggage
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
Woman loses nearly $3,000 after man claims Gulf Breeze rental listing as his own
High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
Santa Rosa traffic advisory includes 30-day road closure
Deputies searching for man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs
Okaloosa County school bus carrying 27 children crashes on Kittrell Lane
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 31