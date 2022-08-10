Read full article on original website
One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process
PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
Back-to-school brings booming business to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new school year means new students. New students mean a higher interest in local restaurants and other businesses in the area. Coffee shops, diners, hotels, and many more will see a jump in customers starting this weekend as students move back to campus. Starting...
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
Montessori Academy of Terre Haute meets children where they are - learn more here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The school has started for many Wabash Valley students, but one local academy wants you to know there's still time to register your child for the year!. The Montessori Academy of Terre Haute had an open house on Saturday. Its doors were open for anyone...
Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
Van Buren Fire Department hosts open house to recruit more firefighters
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Van Buren Fire Department in Clay County hosted an open house on Saturday. This was all in an effort to recruit more volunteer firefighters and we've heard they've already had a few new applications submitted!. The open house included a bounce house, free food,...
"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County. But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter. One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in...
J. Gumbo's has a new owner and is getting ready to re-open soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J. Gumbo's has been sold to Adam Dalton of Terre Haute. The Wabash Avenue restaurant hasn't been open in a while, but that will soon be changing. You can expect the smell of some Cajun classics to fill downtown sometime next week when the restaurant has its soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will come not long after that.
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
"We don't want to have to work any fatal accidents out here." Officers are patrolling SR-63 & SR-234 intersection as school starts
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Vermillion County Sheriffs are asking you to slow down and pay attention to a new speed limit at the intersection of state road 63 and state road 234. They're hoping taking these measures may prevent another tragedy, like the one that killed...
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes. "Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red." After tragedy struck,...
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
Two men arrested in Edgar County death investigation
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An ongoing death investigation out of Paris, Illinois leads to the arrest of two Paris men. Illinois State Police says 20-year-old Preston Wallace and 39-year-old Gabriel Wallace are facing Felony charges in the death of a 69-year-old Paris man. They say the investigation started last Saturday...
