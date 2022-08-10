ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 13

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a homeless male was loitering in front of the business and refusing to leave. On scene police spoke with the male. He decided to leave the property. 22-011295- 5615 Clemons Road- AOA/Fallen Tree- Police responded...
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Traffic Accident
WDEF

Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
WDEF

Man and woman tell police they were shot in bed last night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where the victims say someone shot them in bed. It happened in a Hixson neighborhood on Lavender Trail off Delashmitt Road around 1:30 AM. The 22 year old male and 26 year old female drove themselves to the hospital. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Night two of 2022 Jamboree

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 16

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 16. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Michael Cantrell – Public Indecency. Walter Fortson – Suspended DL/For Capias, Fail to...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, August 12th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicle registration fees for a year. This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Whitfield jury finds Hawk guilty of a second child molestation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County jury today found Charles Baretta Hawk guilty of child molestation. The 43 year old Chatsworth resident had a prior molestation conviction plus two more for failing to register as a sex offender. The victim from the 2006 molestation testified in this trial...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA

