CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO