Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO