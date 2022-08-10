Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming
The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
noblesvillemillers.com
Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral
The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
readthereporter.com
Volleyball roundup: Tigers run to victory at Carmel
Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ellie Mallory, wife of late coach Bill Mallory, delivers special fight song performance with Hoosiers
Ellie Mallory is the wife of late head coach Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana history. On Thursday, Ellie made a special appearance at fall camp. Head coach Tom Allen introduced Mrs. Mallory and explained that she is about to be leaving Bloomington to move to Colorado. “Ellie Mallory...
Inside Indiana Business
IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment
Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
WTHI
Clay County Food Program announces new changes for the school year
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program has some new updates as the school year gets underway. The first food packing of the year happens on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. But the location has changed. The packing for Clay County North will no longer...
WTHI
Montessori Academy of Terre Haute meets children where they are - learn more here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The school has started for many Wabash Valley students, but one local academy wants you to know there's still time to register your child for the year!. The Montessori Academy of Terre Haute had an open house on Saturday. Its doors were open for anyone...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
WTHR
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
WTHI
IUPUI is splitting up into two universities
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana University and Purdue University voted to split Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis into separate organizations. After IUPUI has served students for 52 years, IU and Purdue will manage each of their own programs at the now-split school. Indiana University will take over operation of what...
WIBC.com
Scecina Coach Violated Code of Conduct, On Paid Leave
INDIANAPOLIS — A staff member at Scecina Memorial High School has been placed on paid leave after a “code of conduct” violation. According to a statement sent to WIBC News Thursday afternoon from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Office of Communications, Kevin Griffin, the head coach of the girl’s volleyball team, was the staff member who violated a “code of conduct.” The Archdiocese did not clarify which code of conduct was violated.
WTHI
Back-to-school brings booming business to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new school year means new students. New students mean a higher interest in local restaurants and other businesses in the area. Coffee shops, diners, hotels, and many more will see a jump in customers starting this weekend as students move back to campus. Starting...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
WTHI
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
WTHI
One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process
PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
cbs4indy.com
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
WTHI
Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
