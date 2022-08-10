ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming

The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral

The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
readthereporter.com

Volleyball roundup: Tigers run to victory at Carmel

Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana Education
City
Cloverdale, IN
Cloverdale, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Inside Indiana Business

IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment

Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Moore
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

IUPUI is splitting up into two universities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana University and Purdue University voted to split Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis into separate organizations. After IUPUI has served students for 52 years, IU and Purdue will manage each of their own programs at the now-split school. Indiana University will take over operation of what...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Oakland University#Backpacks#Cloverdale High School
WIBC.com

Scecina Coach Violated Code of Conduct, On Paid Leave

INDIANAPOLIS — A staff member at Scecina Memorial High School has been placed on paid leave after a “code of conduct” violation. According to a statement sent to WIBC News Thursday afternoon from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Office of Communications, Kevin Griffin, the head coach of the girl’s volleyball team, was the staff member who violated a “code of conduct.” The Archdiocese did not clarify which code of conduct was violated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Back-to-school brings booming business to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new school year means new students. New students mean a higher interest in local restaurants and other businesses in the area. Coffee shops, diners, hotels, and many more will see a jump in customers starting this weekend as students move back to campus. Starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process

PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
PARIS, IL
cbs4indy.com

A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy