WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigating after woman was shot on Curtis Street Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on Curtis Street, Sunday afternoon. Officials say a 30-year-old woman was shot in the 27-hundred block of Curtis Street just after 1:30 p.m. CPD says the victim was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is suffering...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
WTVC
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 13
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a homeless male was loitering in front of the business and refusing to leave. On scene police spoke with the male. He decided to leave the property. 22-011295- 5615 Clemons Road- AOA/Fallen Tree- Police responded...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTVC
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WDEF
Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WDEF
Man and woman tell police they were shot in bed last night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a case where the victims say someone shot them in bed. It happened in a Hixson neighborhood on Lavender Trail off Delashmitt Road around 1:30 AM. The 22 year old male and 26 year old female drove themselves to the hospital. Police...
WAFF
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
WDEF
Night two of 2022 Jamboree
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Cleveland working on reps in shotgun. McCallie looking impressive marching the ball down the field for not just one but two short rushing touchdowns. Soddy Daisy and Brainerd getting some 4th down and short in game experience Soddy coming up victorious in this match up.
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
WTVC
Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 16
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 16. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Michael Cantrell – Public Indecency. Walter Fortson – Suspended DL/For Capias, Fail to...
WTVC
Students at elementary school in Bradley County locked down after distant gunshot heard
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — All is well for students at Michigan Avenue School in Bradley County, but they went on lockdown for a few minutes on Thursday afternoon, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says little after 2:30 p.m., a school resource officer reported that...
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
