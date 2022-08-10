ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southwest flight attendant breaks back during hard landing in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVPZz_0hBDt0zy00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a hard July 1 landing at California’s John Wayne Airport left her with a compound fracture in her back, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

According to CNN, Flight 2029 “landed with such force (the flight attendant) thought the plane had crashed,” the NTSB report stated.

No other injuries were reported, Fox Business reported, noting that the pilots of the Boeing 737-700 stated they were aiming for the normal touchdown zone on the short runway. John Wayne Airport’s runway is about 5,700 feet long, compared with Los Angeles International Airport’s 8,900- and 13,000-foot runways.

According to the NTSB, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Local TV news showed dashcam footage of the plane landing in moving traffic and bursting into flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported. The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
CBS LA

Orange County reports this year's first human case of West Nile virus

A man who tested positive for West Nile virus infection is the first human case reported in Orange County this year, public health officials said Friday.The patient was described only as an adult male, and the Orange County Health Care Agency gave no further information about the case or where the man may have contracted the virus. However, no one in Orange County has ever died of West Nile virus, and last year there were just three reported cases of human infection.West Nile virus has already been detected throughout Los Angeles County. Three dead crows in North Hills tested positive...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99

Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Hard Landing#Traffic Accident#Southwest Airlines#Cnn#Fox Business#Cox Media Group
2urbangirls.com

Costco takes legal action against petitioners at four warehouses

VAN NUYS, Calif. – Costco Wholesale Corp. is suing a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. The Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit names only one defendant, PCI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
175K+
Followers
122K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy